Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Which Parts Of Delhi To Face Water Shortage Till Nov 1: Delhi Jal Board

Residents of Delhi are advised to store enough water based on their needs and use it wisely. The Jal Board has also mentioned that water tankers will be available upon request through its helpline or central control room.

Which Parts Of Delhi To Face Water Shortage Till Nov 1: Delhi Jal Board

The Delhi Jal Board announced on Sunday that several areas in the national capital will face water shortages until November 1 due to elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna River.

Areas in east, northeast, and south Delhi, along with regions under the New Delhi Municipal Council, will be affected. The Board explained that the raw water supply for Delhi’s 110 MGD (million gallons per day) Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and the 140 MGD Sonia Vihar WTP comes from the Upper Ganga Canal in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh. However, the canal has been closed since midnight on October 12 for scheduled annual maintenance by the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department, which will last until October 31.

During this maintenance period, the irrigation department and UP Jal Nigam are conducting repairs, halting the supply of Ganga water to these WTPs. Consequently, the plants are currently relying on the Yamuna as an alternative water source until the end of the month. Unfortunately, high ammonia levels—exceeding 1.5 ppm (parts per million)—in the raw water have made it challenging to treat.

As a result, production at the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants has been reduced by up to 30%. The Board noted that the actual production levels will depend on the quality of the water sourced from the Yamuna.

Residents of Delhi are advised to store enough water based on their needs and use it wisely. The Jal Board has also mentioned that water tankers will be available upon request through its helpline or central control room.

MUST READ: How Is Delimitation Conducted And What Are Its Implications For Indian Elections?

Filed under

Delhi Jal Board UP Jal Nigam WATER SHORTAGE DELHI
Advertisement

Also Read

Diwali Rush: DMRC To Add 60 Trips On Tuesday, Wednesday

Diwali Rush: DMRC To Add 60 Trips On Tuesday, Wednesday

Were Ballon d’Or Results Leaked Online? Rodri To Win 2024 Ballon d’Or Over Vinícius Júnior

Were Ballon d’Or Results Leaked Online? Rodri To Win 2024 Ballon d’Or Over Vinícius Júnior

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Swiggy IPO: Food Delivery Giant Sets Price Band Between ₹371 – ₹390

Swiggy IPO: Food Delivery Giant Sets Price Band Between ₹371 – ₹390

Traders Rally Behind Trump: Stock Price Jumps On Election Optimism

Traders Rally Behind Trump: Stock Price Jumps On Election Optimism

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox