The Delhi Jal Board announced on Sunday that several areas in the national capital will face water shortages until November 1 due to elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna River.

Areas in east, northeast, and south Delhi, along with regions under the New Delhi Municipal Council, will be affected. The Board explained that the raw water supply for Delhi’s 110 MGD (million gallons per day) Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and the 140 MGD Sonia Vihar WTP comes from the Upper Ganga Canal in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh. However, the canal has been closed since midnight on October 12 for scheduled annual maintenance by the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department, which will last until October 31.

During this maintenance period, the irrigation department and UP Jal Nigam are conducting repairs, halting the supply of Ganga water to these WTPs. Consequently, the plants are currently relying on the Yamuna as an alternative water source until the end of the month. Unfortunately, high ammonia levels—exceeding 1.5 ppm (parts per million)—in the raw water have made it challenging to treat.

As a result, production at the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants has been reduced by up to 30%. The Board noted that the actual production levels will depend on the quality of the water sourced from the Yamuna.

Residents of Delhi are advised to store enough water based on their needs and use it wisely. The Jal Board has also mentioned that water tankers will be available upon request through its helpline or central control room.

