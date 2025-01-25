Who Is Bhimavva Shillekyathara? Bengaluru’s 96-Year-Old Among 8 Padma Awardees?

The Padma awards, announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, celebrate outstanding achievements across a variety of disciplines, from the arts to social service, and are among the highest civilian honors in India.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took to social media to congratulate the three distinguished individuals from Karnataka who were honoured with the prestigious Padma awards. They praised their exceptional contributions to society and recognized the immense impact each of these individuals has made in their respective fields.

Profiles of the Awardees

Padma Vibhushan

Dr. L Subramaniam

At the age of 77, Dr. L Subramaniam, a world-renowned violinist and composer, received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. Known for his groundbreaking fusion of Carnatic and Western classical music, Subramaniam is regarded as one of the most versatile musicians in the world. A Padma Bhushan awardee in 2001, he has also composed for films and earned multiple prestigious accolades. Although originally from Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru has played a significant role in his personal and professional life. In 1999, he married renowned playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, and together they founded the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts in 2007.

Padma Bhushan

Anant Nag

Veteran actor Anant Nagarkatte, 76, popularly known as Anant Nag, was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his immense contributions to Kannada and Indian cinema. With over 300 films in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam, Nag’s career began in 1973 with his debut in Sankalpa. He has since delivered unforgettable performances in films like Bayalu Daari (1976), Naa Ninna Bidalaare (1979), and Mungaru Male (2006). Nag is also widely remembered for his role in the iconic TV series Malgudi Days.

Dr. A Surya Prakash

Dr. A Surya Prakash, a veteran journalist, scholar, and author, was honored with the Padma Bhushan for his distinguished career in media. With over five decades in journalism, Dr. Prakash has focused on constitutional and parliamentary studies and was an influential advocate for reforming India’s legislative processes. As the former chairman of Prasar Bharati, he played a crucial role in broadcasting parliamentary proceedings to the public. His notable works, including What Ails Indian Parliament and The Emergency – Indian Democracy’s Darkest Hour, have shaped public discourse on Indian politics.

Padma Shri

Bhimavva Shillekyathara

At 96, Bhimavva Shillekyathara has devoted her life to preserving the ancient art of Togalu Gombeyaata, a traditional shadow puppetry form that has been passed down through her family for over a century. Based in Moranala village in Koppal district, Shillekyathara has made significant efforts to sustain this cultural heritage by training younger generations in the art of storytelling through shadow puppetry. Her performances often narrate epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, keeping these stories alive for future generations.

Ricky Kej

At 43, Ricky Kej has established himself as a globally recognized music composer and environmentalist. A three-time Grammy Award winner, Kej’s albums Winds of Samsara (2015) and Divine Tides (2022, 2023) seamlessly combine music with environmental consciousness. As a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, Kej has used his platform to advocate for sustainability and environmental protection, earning global acclaim for his work.

Prashanth Prakash

Prashanth Prakash, 58, is a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist, and a founding partner of Accel India. Through his work, Prakash has supported numerous successful startups, including Flipkart and BookMyShow, and has been instrumental in driving initiatives in education, healthcare, and urban infrastructure. He has also co-authored Unboxing Bengaluru, a book that explores the city’s evolving landscape.

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, a former director at Bengaluru’s Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, has made substantial contributions to cancer treatment and awareness. Raised in poverty, where her mother sold her mangalsutra to fund her education, Dr. Deshmane’s journey to becoming a leading figure in oncology is both inspiring and humbling.

Ambaji Sugatekar

At 81, Ambaji Sugatekar from Bagalkot has dedicated nearly seven decades to preserving Gondhal, a traditional folk-art form. Sugatekar is renowned for his exceptional ability to recite thousands of traditional songs and has trained 77 students in the art. Honoured with multiple awards for his efforts, Sugatekar will be witnessing this year’s Republic Day parade in New Delhi, a fitting tribute to his lifetime of dedication.