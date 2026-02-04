LIVE TV
Who Is Hiba Rana? Poet Munawwar Rana's Daughter Moves Court Over Triple Talaq By Husband

Munawwar Rana’s daughter Hiba moves court, alleges triple talaq, assault, dowry harassment; FIR filed in Lucknow against husband, in-laws.

Hiba Rana, daughter of poet Munawwar Rana, moves court alleging triple talaq. (Photo: X)
Hiba Rana, daughter of poet Munawwar Rana, moves court alleging triple talaq. (Photo: X)

Published: February 4, 2026 15:41:31 IST

Hiba Rana, daughter of the late and celebrated Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, has approached the court alleging that her husband pronounced instant triple talaq and subjected her to years of domestic violence and dowry harassment. 

An FIR has been registered at Lucknow’s Sadatganj police station against her husband and in-laws under several serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Dowry Prohibition Act, and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

The case has drawn public attention not only because triple talaq is illegal in India, but also because Hiba comes from a family long associated with strong views on social and religious issues.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Hiba Rana?

Hiba Rana is one of the five daughters of Munawwar Rana, a poet admired for his emotional verse and candid opinions on society and faith.

Born and raised in Lucknow, Hiba has largely stayed away from public life. She is now in the news because of a deeply personal legal battle that has placed her at the centre of a national conversation around triple talaq and women’s rights within marriage.

A Marriage That Began in 2013

According to the FIR, Hiba married Syed Mohammad Saqib on December 19, 2013, as per Sunni Muslim customs. At the time of the nikah, her family allegedly gave gold and diamond jewellery along with ₹10 lakh as dowry.

Despite this, Hiba has alleged that her husband and father-in-law, Syed Haseeb Ahmed, continued to demand an additional ₹20 lakh and even a flat.

She claims that her family met several of these demands over the years in the hope of preserving her marriage.

Allegations of Violence and Triple Talaq

In her complaint, Hiba has accused her husband of frequent verbal and physical abuse. She alleged that on April 9, 2025, during an argument in the presence of her sister, he abused her, pronounced instant triple talaq, and forcibly threw her out of the house.

She further claimed that after driving her out, he locked their two children inside a room, leaving her distressed and fearful for their safety.

The FIR states that these events caused her severe mental trauma and pushed her into depression.

Legal Action and Investigation

Following her complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to assault and criminal intimidation, along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which makes instant triple talaq a punishable offence. Police at Sadatganj have begun investigating the allegations.

Triple Talaq and the Law

The Supreme Court, in the historic Shayara Bano case in 2017, struck down instant triple talaq, terming it unconstitutional as it went against the basic rights of citizens.

Two years later, the Parliament passed a law that banned the practice and made it punishable by jail. The law also provides for maintenance to the wife and children and gives the Magistrate the power to decide on the custody of children.

Hiba’s sister, Urusa Rana, told ANI that the case is pending in court and urged the media not to give it too much publicity. “We will abide by whatever the court decides. We do not want to give any further comments on the issue,” she said, without commenting on any of the charges.

Munawwar Rana’s Earlier Position on Triple Talaq

The case has also brought back Munawwar Rana’s earlier position on triple talaq. In 2016, he had questioned the need for legal intervention in religious matters and had taken a position similar to that of Muslim clerics on the issue. The current legal tussle involving his daughter gives this piece of history a personal touch.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 3:41 PM IST
