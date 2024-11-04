Who is Satpal Tanwar? Gurugram Police Charge Anmol Bishnoi Over ’Death Threat Call’ To Bhim Sena Chief

The phone calls, which lasted a total of 6 minutes and 41 seconds, were answered by Tanwar’s female secretary, who reported that Anmol Bishnoi had threatened to "cut him into pieces."

Gurugram Police have filed a case against Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently behind the bars, on the charges of giving death threats to Satpal Tanwar.

Bhim Sena Chief Satpal Tanwar Files Complaint

According to a complaint filed by Satpal Tanwar, Anmol Bishnoi allegedly made threatening calls to him on October 30 from international locations, specifically the United States and Canada, using phone numbers registered in Zimbabwe and Kenya. The phone calls, which lasted a total of 6 minutes and 41 seconds, were answered by Tanwar’s female secretary, who reported that Anmol Bishnoi had threatened to “cut him into pieces.”

In the call audio clip, the person claiming to be Anmol Bishnoi tells Tanwar, “What video have you made saying that you will finish the Lawrence gang in 2 hours and 4 minutes? Show us.” To this, Tanwar replies, “If the Home Minister gives permission, the Bhim Army can show its power.” The caller then says, “I give you an open challenge to do it in two hours.” Tanwar responds, “Who are you to give challenges? Who even asks you? No one in the street will even know you.”

After this, the caller said that he would not be able to do anything against them. In response, Tanwar said, “What will you be able to do against us?” The caller further claimed that they had already done a lot against everyone and would also take action against him. He also asked Tanwar to delete the video, to which Tanwar refused.

This case was officially registered on Saturday at Gurugram’s Sector 37 Police Station under the provisions of the newly introduced Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The threats, allegedly issued from abroad, have prompted an intensive investigation involving the Special Task Force (STF), cybercrime, and other crime units.

Who is Satpal Tanwar?

Satpal Tanwar is Bhim Sena Chief. He is a resident of Khandsa in Gurugram. He describes himself as the president of the Bhim Army, which was established in 2010. He is the son of a former soldier and claims to be an opponent of casteism and religious fanaticism.

He has been in headlines since 2016, when Tanwar filed a case against the famous dancer Sapna Choudhary under the SC/ST Act. He also made a statement regarding Nupur Sharma. The Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Tanwar as well. He has previously filed complaint against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over receiving death threats.

Ongoing Investigation

In response to Tanwar’s complaint, a task force consisting of STF members and multiple crime and cybercrime units was swiftly organized to expedite the investigation. Gurugram Police, working alongside the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have committed to pursuing Bishnoi’s extradition from the United States.

Anmol Bishnoi has been under the radar of law enforcement authorities for some time and is currently reported to be hiding in the United States. The NIA has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his capture, adding urgency to the efforts to bring him to justice.

The Gangster Bishnois

The Bishnoi family is no stranger to controversy. Anmol’s brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, is a well-known figure in the criminal underworld, and his alleged involvement in various high-profile cases has garnered widespread media attention. This recent incident adds to the list of cases tied to the Bishnoi family’s alleged criminal activities, raising concerns over their continued influence and reach, even from overseas.

Efforts to trace Anmol Bishnoi’s location are ongoing, and Gurugram Police have assured that they are employing advanced cybercrime tracking techniques to pinpoint his whereabouts. In addition, diplomatic channels may be sought to facilitate his extradition, as the authorities work on securing evidence to support the case.

