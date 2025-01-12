Who Is The Bikini Killer Featured In The Latest Netflix Series? Man Who Broke Out Tihar Jail

Charles Sobhraj, a name synonymous with charm and cunning, spent nearly two decades in a Nepalese prison for a string of murders that spanned Asia in the 1970s.

Charles Sobhraj, a name synonymous with charm and cunning, spent nearly two decades in a Nepalese prison for a string of murders that spanned Asia in the 1970s. Known as The Serpent and The Bikini Killer, his life of crime, fueled by deception and manipulation, has become the stuff of legend, inspiring books, films, and even a Netflix series.

Born in French-occupied Saigon to an Indian businessman and a Vietnamese shop assistant, Sobhraj’s troubled childhood and rejection by his father are believed to have fueled his criminal tendencies. By the 1970s, he was traversing Asia, targeting Western backpackers, particularly those on the hippie trail. His modus operandi involved drugging and killing his victims, earning him the nickname Bikini Killer due to the attire of some of the women he murdered.

The Tihar Jail Saga

Sobhraj’s exploits led him to India in 1976, where he charmed his way into a group of French tourists. Pretending to be their guide, he drugged them under the guise of providing anti-dysentery pills. However, his plan went awry when the drugs took effect too quickly, and three tourists overpowered him, leading to his arrest.

Sentenced to 12 years in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Sobhraj continued to scheme. Knowing he faced extradition to Thailand after his sentence—where he would likely receive the death penalty—he orchestrated a daring escape. On March 16, 1986, under the pretense of celebrating his birthday, Sobhraj smuggled in sedative-laced sweets for the prison staff. As the guards fell unconscious, he calmly walked out of one of India’s most secure prisons.

Sobhraj’s escape made global headlines, with many speculating he intended to delay extradition until the Thai death sentence lapsed. His freedom, however, was short-lived. The manhunt, led by Inspector Madhukar Zende, ended in Goa, where Sobhraj was casually dining at a popular hippie hangout. Zende, disguised as a tourist, approached him with a simple, “Hello Charles, how are you?” and arrested him on the spot.

A Life of Crime and Infamy

Following his recapture, Sobhraj served an additional 10 years in Tihar before his release in 1997. He returned to France, seemingly retired from crime, but resurfaced in Nepal in 2003. There, he was arrested for the 1975 murders of American Connie Jo Bronzich and Canadian Laurent Carrière and sentenced to life imprisonment.

While in Nepal, Sobhraj married a local woman, Nihita Biswas, who later gained notoriety as a contestant on Bigg Boss. His life behind bars continued to captivate the public, with stories of his manipulative charm and audacious crimes fueling endless fascination.

Cultural Legacy

Charles Sobhraj’s life has been immortalized in various forms of media. His story has inspired three books, including Serpentine by Thomas Thompson and The Life and Crimes of Charles Sobhraj by Richard Neville and Julie Clarke. Bollywood’s Main Aur Charles (2015) dramatized his escape from Tihar Jail, while the BBC miniseries The Serpent, streamed on Netflix, brought his story to a global audience.

Freedom and Questions Unanswered

In 2022, citing health concerns, Nepalese authorities released the 78-year-old Sobhraj. Returning to France, he remains a free man, his legacy shrouded in mystery and controversy. While his exploits are etched in pop culture, the true extent of his crimes—and the lives forever altered—will remain a chilling testament to his dark ingenuity.

