Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is The World’s Highest-Paid CEO Earning Rs 48 Crore A Day?

Jagdeep Singh, CEO of Quantumscape, has emerged as the world's highest-paid employee, earning Rs 48 crore daily. The annual income from this is a whopping Rs 17,500 crore. Such success stories showcase the growth of Indian talent in the global tech and clean energy sectors.

Who Is The World’s Highest-Paid CEO Earning Rs 48 Crore A Day?

The definition of a “high-paying job” has expanded far beyond traditional corporate executive roles. Entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders in emerging sectors are now setting new records for compensation. One such extraordinary individual is Jagdeep Singh, the CEO of Quantumscape, who has secured his place in history as the world’s highest-paid employee with a jaw-dropping annual income of Rs 17,500 crore. This remarkable feat highlights the growing influence of Indian talent on the global stage.

Singh’s Record-Breaking Earnings

Jagdeep Singh’s earnings are redefining global pay structures. As the CEO of Quantumscape, a leading electric vehicle (EV) battery company, Singh is earning a staggering Rs 48 crore every single day—a figure that exceeds the annual revenue of many established corporations. This exceptional compensation package not only reflects Singh’s personal accomplishments but also underscores the rising significance of leadership within industries such as electric vehicles, which are crucial to the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon global economy.

Singh’s path to success is rooted in his exceptional academic credentials and industry experience. He graduated with a B.Tech degree from Stanford University and later earned an MBA from the prestigious University of California, Berkeley. His solid educational foundation equipped him with the tools to navigate the competitive world of business and technology.

Singh’s career began in various companies over a span of ten years before he founded Quantumscape in 2010, a move that marked the beginning of his journey into groundbreaking innovations, particularly in the realm of battery technology.

Quantumscape: Shaping Future Of Electric Vehicle Batteries

Quantumscape, the company Singh founded, is leading the charge in the development of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. These next-generation batteries promise to offer substantial improvements over the current lithium-ion technology, including higher energy density, faster charging times, and increased safety. With backing from major investors like Bill Gates and automotive giant Volkswagen, Quantumscape is poised to play a key role in the electric vehicle revolution, driving the global shift towards cleaner, more efficient transportation.

Singh’s leadership at Quantumscape has catapulted the company to the forefront of EV battery innovation. The company’s work on solid-state batteries is expected to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry, significantly enhancing the performance, sustainability, and accessibility of EVs. Singh’s technical expertise, combined with his entrepreneurial vision, has established him as one of the most influential figures in the fields of clean energy and technology.

Intersection Of Innovation And Financial Success

Jagdeep Singh’s record-breaking compensation is a reflection of the increasing value placed on technological advancements, particularly in clean energy. His achievements demonstrate how breakthroughs in sustainable energy solutions can translate into extraordinary financial rewards.

ALSO READ | Delhi Polls Loom, Bhalswa Residents Brace for Another Cycle of Neglect

Filed under

Jagdeep Singh

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

FBI Investigates Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s 2023 Trips To Egypt And Canada Following New Orleans Attack

FBI Investigates Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s 2023 Trips To Egypt And Canada Following New Orleans Attack

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

HMPV : Delhi Government Suggests All The City Hospitals To Be Prepared

HMPV : Delhi Government Suggests All The City Hospitals To Be Prepared

Protesting Farmers To Meet Committee’s Chairperson Today, SC Informed

Protesting Farmers To Meet Committee’s Chairperson Today, SC Informed

Travel Insurance Checklist For Winter Flight Cancellations And Delays

Travel Insurance Checklist For Winter Flight Cancellations And Delays

Entertainment

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s Why!

Aubrey Plaza Was Supposed To Present At Golden Globes But She Decided Not To- Here’s

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Demi Moore Gets Teary-Eyed After Surprise Win At Golden Globes, Acceptance Speech Goes Viral- Watch!

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox