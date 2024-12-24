According to Godara, Yadav had provided information about their group to authorities while in the U.S., further solidifying their motive for retribution.

Sunil Yadav, a notorious drug smuggler wanted in multiple cases in Rajasthan, was killed in a shootout in Stockton, California.

Yadav was infamous for smuggling drugs into India via Pakistan. His name surfaced years ago in connection with a ₹300 crore drug consignment seizure.

Previously based in Dubai, Yadav was apprehended by Rajasthan police in collaboration with Dubai authorities. He was also arrested in the murder case of jeweler Pankaj Soni in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district but was later released on bail.

Fleeing India two years ago using a fake passport under the alias “Rahul,” Yadav settled in the U.S. His activities in America remain under investigation by California police and Indian authorities, who are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of jailed criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for Yadav’s killing. Godara stated the act was revenge for the death of their associate Ankit Bhadu, whom Yadav allegedly betrayed by collaborating with Punjab police.

According to Godara, Yadav had provided information about their group to authorities while in the U.S., further solidifying their motive for retribution.

Originally from Abohar in Punjab’s Fazilka district, Yadav had once been aligned with Bishnoi and Godara. However, his alleged involvement in Bhadu’s encounter death turned them against him, ultimately leading to his demise in Stockton.