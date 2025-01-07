Why Has The Delhi Assembly Election Been Scheduled For Wednesday? CEC Rajiv Kumar Provides Clarification

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Voting in all 70 assembly constituencies will take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Voting in all 70 assembly constituencies will take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. Here’s a detailed look at the timeline and significance of these elections.

The polling for the Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled for February 5, 2025, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8, 2025. The entire election process will be completed by February 10, 2025. The last date for filing nominations is January 17, 2025, and the scrutiny of nominations will occur on January 18, 2025. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by January 20, 2025.

Why Voting is Scheduled Mid-Week

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar emphasized the importance of scheduling elections mid-week to address urban apathy. By holding voting on a Wednesday, the ECI aims to encourage greater voter participation and prevent voters from using polling day as an extended holiday. Similar strategies were employed in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 20, 2024, where voting also took place on a Wednesday. “India is the gold standard of elections,” the CEC remarked, underscoring the integrity and meticulous planning of the election process.

The final voter list for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections was published on January 6, 2025. The total registered voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi stand at 1,55,24,858, reflecting a net increase of 1.09 percent. The voter list highlights a growing electorate in Delhi, demonstrating the vibrancy of its democratic framework.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reiterated the ECI’s commitment to fair and transparent elections. He stated that the detailed procedures leave no scope for irregularities and emphasized the readiness to address any lapses swiftly. The mid-week polling schedule is designed to ensure that urban voters, often criticized for low turnout, actively participate in the democratic process. The ECI highlighted its efforts to maintain India’s reputation as a global standard-bearer in electoral management.

Comparison with Maharashtra Elections

The Maharashtra Assembly elections, held in November 2024, followed a similar schedule with voting on a Wednesday and counting three days later. The strategy aimed to tackle urban voter apathy effectively, and the ECI hopes to replicate this success in Delhi.

As Delhi prepares for elections, the political landscape is abuzz with anticipation. The scheduled dates provide a clear timeline for parties to campaign and for voters to make informed decisions. The results, expected on February 8, will shape the governance of Delhi for the next five years.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are a crucial milestone for the capital’s democratic process. With a well-structured schedule and a growing voter base, the ECI aims to ensure maximum participation and a fair electoral outcome. As February 5 approaches, all eyes will be on Delhi’s voters and their role in shaping the city’s future.

