Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

At the “Legally Speaking” event hosted by NewsX, prominent political figures including Kalanidhi Veeraswamy (DMK Lok Sabha MP), Sasmit Patra (BJD MP), and P.P. Chaudhary (Lok Sabha MP and Senior Advocate) discussed the contentious topic, Will Delimitation Create a North-South Imbalance in Parliament?

They shared insights, perspectives, and concerns on this complex issue.

Kalanidhi Veeraswamy highlighted Tamil Nadu’s remarkable progress over the decades. Once among the poorest states, it has now become the second-largest economy in the country.

This transformation was partly due to effective family planning measures that reduced the state’s fertility rate from over 3 to 1.7, a trend mirrored in most southern states, where the fertility rate is now around 1.6. In contrast, states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh still have a fertility rate of about 2.7.

He also noted that delimitation has been delayed since the Emergency and emphasized the need for census data to properly implement the process after 2026.

Will Northern and Western Populations Surpass Southern and Eastern Regions in Proportional Representation?

Sasmit Patra argued that any process violating the principles of equality under Articles 14, 15, or 16 of the Constitution would face challenges. He emphasized the importance of caste census, championed by Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal and its leader Naveen Patnaik, as a tool to better identify social and economic disparities.

He explained that welfare initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana still rely on data from the 2011 Socio-Economic Caste Census, highlighting the need for updated information.

P.P. Chaudhary expressed that population growth should be managed strategically to benefit the nation. Referring to Mohan Bhagwat’s statements, he noted that India’s population growth should be viewed holistically, beyond religious lines. Chaudhary also highlighted disparities in voter representation, pointing out that some constituencies have significantly more voters than others, necessitating an increase in the number of Lok Sabha MPs for fair representation.

Sasmit Patra added that India, as the world’s largest democracy, lacks research on the efficacy of MPs relative to their constituencies’ population sizes. He called for a focus on quality representation rather than just volume.

Should the Number of MPs Be Increased?

Kalanidhi Veeraswamy emphasized the need for adequate representation in Parliament, pointing to the U.S. electoral system as an example. P.P. Chaudhary called for a balanced formula to ensure justice for all states, suggesting that it is up to the delimitation commission and legislative authorities to decide.

Should Representation Be Proportional or Balanced?

Veeraswamy noted that with 423 MPs coming from northern states, any political party could focus on these constituencies to form a government, potentially sidelining southern interests. Chaudhary stressed the importance of maintaining balance and fairness, stating that the electoral college system must not be overlooked.

Sasmit Patra asserted that no central government, regardless of party affiliation, could afford to neglect any state in India’s federal structure.

Role of Census Data and Caste Census

P.P. Chaudhary downplayed the need for a caste census, noting that reservations for SC/ST communities are already in place. However, Veeraswamy highlighted that the primary purpose of census exercises is to ensure targeted welfare for underrepresented groups.

Addressing concerns about demographic changes, Veeraswamy remarked that census data aims to inform policy, not incite fear. Patra added that caste or religious census data often fuels narratives tailored to individual or political agendas.

This event underscored the complexities of balancing representation, population growth, and social justice in India’s evolving democratic framework.