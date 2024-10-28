Will India Halt German Imports Due To China’s Blocked Sales? Here’s What Piyush Goyal Told Germany’s Vice Chancellor

This conversation, shared in a video that has since gone viral on social media platform X, underscores India’s concerns over critical infrastructure supplies. (Read more below)

In a unique turn of events on a Delhi Metro ride, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck that India may halt the purchase of German-made tunnel boring machines if issues such as China blocking sales continue. This conversation, shared in a video that has since gone viral on social media platform X, underscores India’s concerns over critical infrastructure supplies.

Viral Metro Conversation Sparks Debate

Goyal’s remarks were made during a metro journey in Delhi with Habeck, who was in India to attend the 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. While en route to the YashoBhoomi Convention Centre, Goyal explained that India currently buys tunnel boring machines from Herrenknecht, a German company. However, recent complications have arisen as China, a key production base for Herrenknecht, has reportedly obstructed the sale of these machines to India.

In the video clip, a user known as “Lord Bebo” shared the exchange, highlighting Habeck’s reaction when he did not initially recognize the company name, asking if the production was in China. Goyal replied affirmatively and suggested that India might need to consider alternatives if such disruptions persist, remarking, “We should stop buying German equipment now.”

🇩🇪🇮🇳 EMBARRASSING: German economy Minister is confronted by the Indian minister of industry! Habeck just laughs like a kid, and has no answer. The Indian minister, Piyush Goyal, looks dissatisfied with the situation. “We should stop buying German equipment” pic.twitter.com/R1urM3FaW1 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) October 27, 2024

Habeck, who also serves as Germany’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, responded by standing up and replying, “I think I should listen to you,” adding an unexpected layer to the conversation and sparking further interest online.

Herrenknecht’s Impact on India’s Infrastructure Projects

Herrenknecht’s tunnel boring machines are instrumental in India’s infrastructure growth, with applications in major metro projects across cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. The machines are also slated for use in the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project. Any disruption in the supply chain of these machines would impact timelines for critical infrastructure, further intensifying the need for reliable procurement channels.

India’s Strategic Move to Reduce Dependence

India’s consideration to halt purchases aligns with its broader goal of diversifying supply chains and reducing dependency on any single country, particularly for essential infrastructure materials. As bilateral conversations with Germany continue, the potential to establish alternative supply routes for these machines may come under greater focus.

