Will Rahul Gandhi Lose His Citizenship? Allahabad HC Sets December 19 Deadline

In a significant development, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to make a decision regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship by December 19. The order came after a plea was filed questioning Gandhi’s citizenship status, alleging that he holds dual nationality, including citizenship of the United Kingdom (UK). The bench, consisting of Justices Attau Rahman Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi, adjourned the case after asking the Ministry to report back on the matter during the next hearing.

The Allegations and Legal Context

The petition was filed by S. Vignesh Shishir, who was concerned about citizenship or not and also wondered whether the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha has citizenship of the UK. The plea by Shishir sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. He also cited a prior petition filed in 2022 by VSS Sharma, which also sought information from the British government regarding the citizenship of Gandhi.

In court, Deputy Solicitor General of India SB Pandey confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs had received the petition and that it was under review. Shishir, who had earlier made a similar petition in July, is now approaching the court to hasten the resolution and order the Ministry of Home Affairs to address the matter in a time-bound manner.

Previous Developments and BJP Leader’s Involvement

This petition has been following one filed earlier by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who approached the Delhi High Court on the same issue. The Delhi High Court, however, has since put the matter on hold, awaiting clarification from the Allahabad High Court.

Shishir’s current plea also includes a demand for the cancellation of Gandhi’s alleged foreign citizenship, adding another layer of complexity to the legal battle.

Court’s Interim Order and Next Steps

The court’s directive to the Ministry of Home Affairs is expected to pave the way for a resolution by December 19, with the next hearing scheduled to address the outcome. This legal challenge concerning the citizenship status of a prominent political leader has raised significant questions and will likely continue to stir political debate in the coming weeks.

As the case progresses, the public and political stakeholders will be keenly awaiting the decision that could have far-reaching implications for the Congress leader and his political career.