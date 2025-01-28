‘Will Taking Dip In Mahakumbh Removes Poverty, Says Congress President Kharge; BJP Responds

Congress President Kharge took a dig at Amit Shah, who, along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, performed a ritual bath at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on BJP leaders participating in the Maha Kumbh have ignited a heated political row, with the BJP accusing him of attacking Sanatan Dharma.

Kharge questioned the significance of BJP leaders taking holy dips in the Ganga at the grand event in Prayagraj, labeling it as a “competition for cameras” while pressing on issues of poverty, hunger, and education.

The controversy erupted on Monday, when Kharge, speaking at the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries, performed a ritual bath at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

Shah was accompanied by yoga guru Baba Ramdev and prominent seers as they took the sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

“Will taking a dip in the Ganga remove poverty or feed the hungry? I don’t want to question anyone’s faith, and I apologise if my words hurt anyone, but people are dying of hunger and children are missing out on education. Yet, BJP leaders are spending thousands of rupees and competing for the best photo opportunity while taking dips,” Kharge said.

Kharge also accused the BJP of exploiting religion for political gain, stating, “Our faith is personal. People perform puja at home daily without creating a spectacle. But using religion to distract from critical issues such as labourers not getting wages or the poor suffering is unacceptable.”

BJP’s Response

The BJP quickly retaliated, accusing Kharge and the Congress of being “anti-Hindu.” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called Kharge’s remarks “an attack on Sanatan Dharma,” demanding an apology from Congress. “Such statements mock Hindu sentiments. Will Congress dare insult other religious practices as they do with Sanatan Dharma?” Patra questioned.

Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell head, also weighed in, claiming that Kharge was voicing the sentiments of the Gandhi family. “The Maha Kumbh, which occurs once in 144 years, is a sacred event for Hindus. Yet Congress leaders, blinded by their hatred for Hindus, continue to attack Sanatan Dharma. The Congress has become the new Muslim League,” Malviya stated.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 with Paush Purnima, has already attracted over 110 million devotees. It is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated at Prayagraj, where devotees believe that bathing in the holy waters purifies the soul and washes away sins.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after taking his ritualistic dip, interacted with seers, including Junapithadheeshwar Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also performed a separate holy dip, reinforcing the religious and cultural significance of the event.

