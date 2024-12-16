Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Will the Government Table ONOP Bills in the House Today?

The government has reportedly delayed the introduction of a crucial ONOP bill proposing synchronized elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. This move shifts focus to the Constitution’s 75th anniversary debate, leaving simultaneous elections a topic for later discussion.

Will the Government Table ONOP Bills in the House Today?

ONOP Bill: The government has reportedly postponed the introduction of a constitutional amendment bill aimed at facilitating simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Reports quoting two anonymous sources familiar with the matter shared this development on Sunday.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, initially scheduled for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, are now expected later in the week, according to the reports.

Election timelines of the Union Territories

The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill seeks to synchronize the election timelines of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha will conduct debates on Monday and Tuesday to commemorate the 75th year of the Constitution.

“The first batch of supplementary demands for grants is now listed for Monday in the Lok Sabha. Given the focus on the Constitution debate, the government may have decided to push it to later in the week,” stated a BJP lawmaker.

Key Provisions of the ONOP Bill

The constitutional amendment bill includes proposed amendments and the insertion of new articles to synchronize the terms of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. According to the provisions of the bill, the implementation of simultaneous elections will not commence until 2034.

The bill outlines that if the Lok Sabha or any state assembly is dissolved before completing its full term, mid-term elections would be conducted solely for the remainder of the five-year term.

The proposed amendments include:

Adding Article 82(A) to enable simultaneous elections to the House of the People and all Legislative Assemblies.
Amending Article 83 (Duration of Houses of Parliament).
Amending Article 172 and Article 327, which pertain to the Parliament’s authority to legislate on electoral matters.

Timeline for implementation of ONOP

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, received Union Cabinet approval on Thursday. The bill specifies that its provisions will take effect on an “appointed date” to be notified by the President. This date will coincide with the first sitting of the Lok Sabha following a general election.

As per the bill, the “appointed date” will occur after the next Lok Sabha elections in 2029, paving the way for simultaneous elections to commence by 2034.

Also Read: Dr. S. Jaishankar Emphasizes Adapting Foreign Policy To The Digital Era At Magazine Launch

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro Dies At 73 Due To Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Family Statement Confirms

Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro Dies At 73 Due To Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Family Statement Confirms

Is Ustad Zakir Hussain Alive?

Is Ustad Zakir Hussain Alive?

What Is The Golan Heights And Will Israel Face Backlash For Expanding The Settlements In The Region?

What Is The Golan Heights And Will Israel Face Backlash For Expanding The Settlements In...

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills 12 People At Indian Restaurant In Georgia

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Kills 12 People At Indian Restaurant In Georgia

Who Is Behind The New Jersey Mysterious Drones? Iran, China Or Russia

Who Is Behind The New Jersey Mysterious Drones? Iran, China Or Russia

Entertainment

Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro Dies At 73 Due To Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Family Statement Confirms

Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro Dies At 73 Due To Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Family Statement Confirms

Is Ustad Zakir Hussain Alive?

Is Ustad Zakir Hussain Alive?

Amanda Holden Reveals Her First Love, Issues Four-Word Demand

Amanda Holden Reveals Her First Love, Issues Four-Word Demand

Zakir Hussain Is Alive: Family. Friends Ask Fans To Pray For Tabla Maestro

Zakir Hussain Is Alive: Family. Friends Ask Fans To Pray For Tabla Maestro

Zakir Hussain: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Deletes Tweet After Confirming The Tabla Maestro’s Death

Zakir Hussain: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Deletes Tweet After Confirming The Tabla Maestro’s Death

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox