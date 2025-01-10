‘ Woh Toh Chalta Reh Ta Hai ‘ PM Modi Responds To ‘Melody’ Memes On Nikhil Kamath Podcast

In a candid and humorous moment during his podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights into his personal life, including his approach to food, memes, and his journey to becoming India’s leader.

In a candid and humorous moment during his podcast with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights into his personal life, including his approach to food, memes, and his journey to becoming India’s leader.

In a playful exchange on the podcast, Nikhil Kamath asked Prime Minister Modi about the viral “Melodi memes” that circulated online after a video from the G7 Summit in Italy, showing him laughing with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, gained traction. The meme quickly became a sensation, sparking millions of views on social media platforms.

Modi responded with a smile, dismissing the question with the light-hearted comment, “Wo toh chalta rehta hai” (That’s just how things go). He added that he doesn’t get bogged down by memes or online chatter, choosing instead to focus on more substantial matters. “I’m not a foodie, whatever is served in any country I eat happily,” he said, demonstrating his laid-back approach to viral moments and public perception.

Modi’s Approach to Food and Life

The Prime Minister shared some personal anecdotes about his relationship with food, revealing that he is not particularly interested in it. “If someone gives me a menu, I won’t be able to decide what to eat. I’m not a foodie,” he explained. Modi further elaborated on how, in his early days, he would often ask his late colleague Arun Jaitley to help him order food at restaurants since he didn’t have much knowledge about dishes.

“I don’t know if the dish that is mentioned in the menu and the food in front of me are the same thing, I do not have knowledge. I have not developed that tendency,” Modi admitted. His simplicity and unpretentious nature were evident in his reflections, highlighting how his focus on the bigger picture had always overshadowed trivial matters like food preferences.

In addition to his views on food and memes, Modi shared an anecdote from his youth, illustrating his humble beginnings. When asked how he learned Hindi, he recalled working at a railway station and engaging with vendors to communicate. “People ask me, ‘You’re Gujarati, how do you know Hindi?’ I’d tell them, ‘I learnt it while talking to vendors at the station,'” Modi shared with a smile. This story reinforced his grounded and relatable personality, showing how life experiences shaped his language skills and worldview.

Reflecting on his personal journey, Modi shared that his life has always been guided by the principle of “Nation first.” His career, rooted in the values he developed in his early years, was focused on fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the people.

He noted that his success was not due to any personal ambitions but was instead the result of a lifelong commitment to public service. “Nation first” became the driving force behind his political career, and his empathy toward the people has been a defining feature of his leadership style.

The Viral “Melodi Meme” and Its Symbolism

The viral “Melodi meme” began as a playful moment captured at the G7 Summit in Italy, where the two leaders, Modi and Meloni, shared a laugh. The selfie video of the two leaders was shared by Meloni on social media, captioned, “Hello from the Melodi team.” This light-hearted interaction sparked a global conversation, and Modi’s tweet, “Long live India-Italy friendship!” following the summit added a diplomatic layer to the meme, solidifying the friendship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candid moments in the podcast with Nikhil Kamath revealed a side of him that is often not seen in public speeches. His humor, simplicity, and grounded nature continue to make him one of the most relatable political figures. Whether dismissing viral memes, reflecting on his early life, or staying true to his “Nation first” mantra, Modi’s approach to leadership remains rooted in empathy, service, and an unwavering commitment to the people of India.

Read More : ‘A Mission, Not An Ambition’ PM Modi Spills Secret Sauce For Success In Politics