Yamunanagar Double Murder: Haryana Police Nabbed Two Suspects Within 15 Hours Of Crime

Two suspects in Yamunanagar’s chilling double murder arrested within 15 hours. A crime of over 100 rounds ends with swift justice.

In a swift response to a shocking double murder in Khedi Lakkha Singh village, Haryana police arrested two suspects, Arbaaz from Tajewala village and Sachin Handa from Chhachhrauli, just 15 hours after the crime. The gruesome incident involved over 100 rounds of gunfire, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and leaving another seriously injured on Thursday morning.

The entire crime was captured on CCTV, providing critical evidence that expedited the investigation.

Under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Rajesh Deswal, four specialized teams were immediately mobilized. Crime Branch-2, headed by Raj Kumar, joined forces with Special Staff Head Rajesh Rana and Radaur SHO Sandeep Kumar to coordinate the search and apprehension of the culprits.

The coordinated efforts bore fruit quickly, demonstrating the importance of swift mobilization and the integration of advanced technology like CCTV surveillance in modern policing.

The suspects are now in custody and are undergoing rigorous interrogation. Police officials have announced their intention to seek judicial remand to facilitate a deeper investigation into the motive and any potential accomplices.

This rapid breakthrough underscores the efficiency of Haryana’s law enforcement in handling high-profile cases, highlighting the critical role of technology and teamwork in ensuring justice.

The swift resolution of this case has bolstered public confidence in the police force. It serves as a reminder of the capability of law enforcement agencies to tackle even the most heinous crimes with precision and urgency.

This chilling case, marked by its brutality, is also a stark warning of the urgent need to address violence in the region. Authorities are expected to continue their investigation to ensure that justice is served and that measures are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

