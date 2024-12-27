Telangana Declares Holiday And Week-Long Mourning To Honor Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh

Telangana declares state mourning with a holiday for institutions and a week of respect for Dr. Manmohan Singh, a leader of unmatched vision.

Telangana has announced a state-wide holiday on Friday for all educational institutions and government offices as a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday. Alongside the holiday, the government has declared a seven-day mourning period, reflecting the state’s profound loss.

During the mourning period, the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the state. Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari issued an official order confirming these measures, emphasizing the state’s commitment to honoring the legacy of Dr. Singh, a globally acclaimed economist and revered leader.

Dr. Singh, widely regarded for his pivotal role in shaping modern India’s economic trajectory, leaves behind a towering legacy of policy-driven growth and inclusive development. As the nation mourns his passing, Telangana joins the country in paying homage to the former prime minister’s extraordinary contributions.