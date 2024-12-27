Dr Singh’s Contribution To Bharat Will Always Be Remembered”: RSS Condoles Demise Of Manmohan Singh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed its deepest condolences following the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday evening.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) expressed its deepest condolences following the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday evening. The RSS, in its tribute, acknowledged Singh’s remarkable journey from a humble background to becoming the highest-ranking leader in the country.

Tribute from RSS

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), the RSS mourned the death of Dr. Singh, describing him as a distinguished economist and leader who “adorned the highest post in the country” despite his humble origins. The post highlighted his significant contributions to India’s development, especially his role in shaping the country’s economic policies.

“The entire nation is extremely saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister of Bharat and senior leader of the country Dr. Sardar Manmohan Singh,” the RSS said. “Dr Manmohan Singh, despite coming from a humble background, adorned the highest post in the country. Renowned economist Dr Singh’s contribution to Bharat will always be remembered and cherished.”

The RSS further prayed for his soul to attain ‘sadgati’ (peace), reflecting a sentiment shared by many across India, regardless of political affiliation.

Manmohan Singh’s Passing

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on the evening of Thursday, December 26, 2024, due to age-related medical conditions. His health had been deteriorating for some time, and the former prime minister had reportedly lost consciousness suddenly at his home, which led to his immediate hospitalization. Despite the best medical care, he passed away peacefully at the hospital.

Singh’s daughter, who resides abroad, is expected to arrive in India post-midnight, as confirmed by Congress sources. The party has announced that the late Prime Minister’s mortal remains will be placed at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. The “last darshan” is scheduled for Saturday morning, between 8:00 and 10:00 am, allowing the public and political leaders to pay their respects. Following this, a solemn tribute will be paid by Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, before the final rites are performed.

Legacy and Contributions

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy as one of India’s most respected leaders is highlighted by his critical role in India’s economic transformation. As Finance Minister in 1991, he was the architect of the country’s economic liberalization reforms, which led to a new era of growth and opened the doors to global markets for India. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 marked a period of significant political stability, as well as economic growth, despite facing numerous challenges.

Known for his humility, intellect, and integrity, Singh’s contribution to India’s economic progress will be etched in the history of the nation. His pragmatic approach to policy-making and governance won him respect from politicians across party lines, both within India and abroad.

Political Leaders and Public Tributes

The passing of Dr. Singh has elicited an outpouring of tributes from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who succeeded Singh as Prime Minister in 2014, condoled the death, calling Dr. Singh “one of India’s most distinguished leaders.” Modi described Singh’s leadership as vital in shaping India’s future, stating that the nation has lost an invaluable guide and mentor.

Leaders from Congress, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, also expressed their grief over the loss. Rahul Gandhi described Singh as a “great statesman” whose leadership was marked by wisdom, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the progress of the nation. Congress members paid their respects at the AICC headquarters, alongside leaders from various other political parties.

Final Rites and Cremation

Dr. Singh’s final rites will take place at a location of national significance – near Rajghat, the site where the last rites of India’s former Prime Ministers are traditionally performed. This decision reflects the respect and reverence with which Singh is regarded, even beyond the political sphere.

As India bids farewell to a beloved leader, his memory and contributions to the nation will live on in the hearts of millions. Dr. Singh’s passing is not only a political loss but a cultural and intellectual one, as his vision for India’s growth and prosperity shaped the country’s journey in the 21st century.

The death of Dr. Manmohan Singh marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His contributions as an economist, his statesmanship as Prime Minister, and his personal values will continue to inspire future generations. As the country mourns the loss of one of its most respected figures, the tributes pouring in from every corner of India reflect the deep impact he had on the nation’s growth, both economically and socially.

Read More : Prashant Kishore Gives Bihar Government 3-Day Ultimatum Over BPSC Aspirants’ Protest