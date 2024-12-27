Prashant Kishore Gives Bihar Government 3-Day Ultimatum Over BPSC Aspirants’ Protest

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishore has issued a three-day ultimatum to the Bihar government to address the grievances of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants.

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishore has issued a three-day ultimatum to the Bihar government to address the grievances of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants. He warned that if the issue is not resolved, he would personally lead the protests.

Addressing a large gathering of students at Gardanibagh in Patna, Kishore called for immediate action from the government. “The government must hold discussions with student representatives and consider their demand for a re-examination,” he said.

Highlighting the emotional toll of the crisis, Kishore referred to the recent suicide of a student involved in the protests. He demanded the state announce compensation of ₹10 lakh for the bereaved family without delay.

“This is my ultimatum to the government. If the issue remains unresolved within three days and protests continue, I will stand at the forefront,” he declared, emphasizing his solidarity with the aspirants.

Allegations of Exam Irregularities

The protests, which began on December 13, were sparked by allegations of severe irregularities in the BPSC prelims examination. Aspirants have claimed that the question paper was leaked and that several candidates received the paper nearly an hour late. Additionally, reports surfaced about torn answer sheets and delays in distribution, further fuelling suspicions of malpractice.

Students gathered outside the BPSC office in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the exam and a fresh re-examination to ensure fairness and transparency.

Condemnation of Police Action

Kishore strongly criticized the police’s “lathi charge” on the protesting students. He described the act as excessive and called on the NDA-led state government to address the issue responsibly.

His sentiments were echoed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who condemned the police action. “They shouldn’t have done this. It’s wrong,” Lalu Yadav stated, aligning himself with the students’ demands.

In defense, police officials claimed only “mild force” was used and denied any injuries to the protestors.

Growing Support for the Protests

The movement has garnered significant political attention. Pappu Yadav, another prominent leader, has announced a statewide Bihar Bandh on January 1 if the government fails to cancel the prelims exam.

Meanwhile, Kishore has reiterated his commitment to the students’ cause, declaring that he would join them on the streets if the government does not act swiftly to resolve the crisis.

What’s Next for the Bihar Government?

The ongoing protests highlight a growing sense of frustration and distrust among students towards the Bihar Public Service Commission and the state administration. Aspirants are determined to fight for justice, making it crucial for the government to respond promptly to their demands.

With Kishore’s three-day ultimatum in place, the pressure on the Bihar government has intensified. Whether the administration will meet the demands of the aspirants within the deadline remains to be seen. For now, the future of the BPSC prelims exam—and the careers of thousands of students—hangs in the balance.

