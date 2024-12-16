Yogi Adityanath Addresses Sambhal Violence And Criticizes Opposition In UP Assembly

According to the CM, Sambhal is not a new zone for communal tension; however, its roots can be traced back to the era of partition.

In a strong statement during a session in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at the opposition over the recent violence in Sambhal. He accused the opposition of attempting to obscure the truth about the incident and pointed to inflammatory speeches during Friday prayers as the main cause of the unrest.

According to the CM, Sambhal is not a new zone for communal tension; however, its roots can be traced back to the era of partition. He had seen such acts, which were of such seriousness that, in 1974, 184 Hindus were burned alive. 209 Hindus had lost their lives since the partition in 1947. He told, “Somebody said someone is stone-pelting and all, and everybody does know that these kind of persons are to face stringent action.”.

Adityanath referenced data from National Crime Records Bureau to bring up that communal riots decreased by significant numbers in the state under his rule. “Communal violence in the state reduced by 97 to 99 per cent from 2017 onwards,” he said. “While between 2012 and 2017, the number of riots in the state was at 815 that led to 192 deaths.”. In the same way, from 2007 to 2011, 616 communal violence incidents were reported that resulted in 121 deaths.

The Chief Minister defended the slogan “Jai Shree Ram,” saying it was not an inflammatory word, reiterating his stance on religious harmony. Moreover, Adityanath questioned the so-called “Nehru letters,” asking what secrets they held and why they were so important.

This statement reflects the ongoing political and social tensions in Uttar Pradesh, as the CM continues to claim his government’s efforts in maintaining peace and reducing communal violence in the state.

