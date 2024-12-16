Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Yogi Adityanath Addresses Sambhal Violence And Criticizes Opposition In UP Assembly

According to the CM, Sambhal is not a new zone for communal tension; however, its roots can be traced back to the era of partition.

Yogi Adityanath Addresses Sambhal Violence And Criticizes Opposition In UP Assembly

In a strong statement during a session in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took aim at the opposition over the recent violence in Sambhal. He accused the opposition of attempting to obscure the truth about the incident and pointed to inflammatory speeches during Friday prayers as the main cause of the unrest.

According to the CM, Sambhal is not a new zone for communal tension; however, its roots can be traced back to the era of partition. He had seen such acts, which were of such seriousness that, in 1974, 184 Hindus were burned alive. 209 Hindus had lost their lives since the partition in 1947. He told, “Somebody said someone is stone-pelting and all, and everybody does know that these kind of persons are to face stringent action.”.

Adityanath referenced data from National Crime Records Bureau to bring up that communal riots decreased by significant numbers in the state under his rule. “Communal violence in the state reduced by 97 to 99 per cent from 2017 onwards,” he said. “While between 2012 and 2017, the number of riots in the state was at 815 that led to 192 deaths.”. In the same way, from 2007 to 2011, 616 communal violence incidents were reported that resulted in 121 deaths.

The Chief Minister defended the slogan “Jai Shree Ram,” saying it was not an inflammatory word, reiterating his stance on religious harmony. Moreover, Adityanath questioned the so-called “Nehru letters,” asking what secrets they held and why they were so important.

This statement reflects the ongoing political and social tensions in Uttar Pradesh, as the CM continues to claim his government’s efforts in maintaining peace and reducing communal violence in the state.

Also Read: Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…’: Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

Filed under

Sambhal yogi adityanath

Advertisement

Also Read

Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Against Power Contract To Adani; Imposes Rs 50,000 Cost On Petitioner

Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Against Power Contract To Adani; Imposes Rs 50,000 Cost On Petitioner

Rakesh Tikait Issues ‘Batoge To Lutoge’ Warning Amid Jagjit Dallewal’s Fast-Unto-Death On Day 21

Rakesh Tikait Issues ‘Batoge To Lutoge’ Warning Amid Jagjit Dallewal’s Fast-Unto-Death On Day 21

Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Removal Of Iconic 1971 Pakistan Surrender Photo From Army HQ

Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Removal Of Iconic 1971 Pakistan Surrender Photo From Army HQ

Visa-Free Travel To Russia For Indian Tourists By 2025: Here’s What You Need To Know

Visa-Free Travel To Russia For Indian Tourists By 2025: Here’s What You Need To Know

Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags Rights For ‘This Price’ – What Makes It A Global Hit?

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags Rights For ‘This Price’ – What Makes It A

‘Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…’: Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

‘Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…’: Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

Zakir Hussain Always Wanted To Be A Rockstar But This BEATLES Member Changed His Mind

Zakir Hussain Always Wanted To Be A Rockstar But This BEATLES Member Changed His Mind

What Is Playboi Carti’s Real Name And When Did He Start His Rap Career?

What Is Playboi Carti’s Real Name And When Did He Start His Rap Career?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox