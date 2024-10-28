Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

K-pop superstar Jisoo, a member of Blackpink, has officially joined forces with the iconic American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger as its latest brand ambassador. Following in the footsteps of fellow K-pop sensations Stray Kids, who also represent the brand, Jisoo’s partnership with Tommy Hilfiger was hinted at during her front-row appearance at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 show at New York Fashion Week. This much-anticipated collaboration was confirmed by Tommy Hilfiger in a recent announcement on Instagram.

“Partnering with Tommy Hilfiger is a dream come true,” Jisoo shared, highlighting her excitement about the collaboration. “I am so thrilled that by walking my own path I have arrived in New York with an icon of the city; Mr. Tommy Hilfiger himself. Tommy’s latest collection blends femininity with a modern sensitivity that resonates deeply with who I am.”

Jisoo Shines in Tommy Hilfiger’s Latest Fall Campaign

The announcement of Jisoo’s ambassadorship coincided with the launch of Tommy Hilfiger’s fall campaign, in which the K-pop star makes her debut for the brand. Captured in a series of visuals around New York City, Jisoo exudes charm while riding a double-decker bus, embodying the quintessential Tommy Hilfiger style. Her look showcases Hilfiger’s signature color-blocked logo, while her nails, adorned with the iconic “I ❤️ NY” logo, add a personalized touch to her appearance. For a full look at Jisoo’s campaign, fans can check out Tommy Hilfiger’s official Instagram, which also features more photos and videos.

A Global Icon in Fashion and Beyond

Jisoo is no stranger to the fashion world, having represented numerous high-profile brands in the past. Alongside Tommy Hilfiger, she’s worked as a brand ambassador for luxury brands Dior and Cartier, as well as lifestyle brands such as Alo Yoga and Self-Portrait. Her versatility as a brand ambassador also extends beyond fashion. She’s previously collaborated with Dyson, demonstrating her broad appeal and stylish versatility across industries.

Focus on Solo Projects and Upcoming Acting Roles

Recently, Jisoo has been focusing on her solo career, following in the footsteps of her Blackpink bandmates by launching her own label, BLISSOO. Last year, she made waves with her solo debut single “Flower,” which went viral on social media with a popular dance challenge. Known not only for her musical talent but also for her acting, Jisoo starred in Disney+’s Snowdrop in 2021, where she received acclaim for her emotional and heartfelt performance. Looking ahead, she is set to appear in two highly anticipated projects: an adaptation of the popular webtoon Omniscient Reader and the K-drama Newtopia, both scheduled for release in 2025.

A Rising Influence in Global Fashion and Entertainment

Jisoo’s collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger marks another significant milestone in her journey as an international icon, blending her unique style with one of America’s most recognizable fashion labels. Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate her continued contributions to the worlds of music, fashion, and acting. This partnership with Tommy Hilfiger promises to showcase the synergy between K-pop’s cultural influence and American fashion, as Jisoo continues to break new ground in her dynamic career.