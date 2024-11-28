Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

A customer in Hyderabad was left appalled after discovering a cockroach in biryani ordered from Biryaniwala, a popular restaurant in Banjara Hills.

A customer in Hyderabad was left appalled after discovering a cockroach in biryani ordered from Biryaniwala, a popular restaurant in Banjara Hills. According to reports, the individual raised the issue with the management, only to receive an indifferent response. Allegedly, the staff replied dismissively, saying, “What can we do?”

The incident quickly gained attention after videos and photographs of the contaminated dish surfaced on social media. Outraged netizens criticized the restaurant’s negligence and called for stricter enforcement of food safety standards.

Cockroach in Biryani at Biryaniwala Hotel in Banjara Hills! A cockroach appeared while a customer was eating biryani at the restaurant. When the management was questioned, they responded carelessly, saying, “What can we do?” This led to distress among the customers.#Hyderabad… pic.twitter.com/NPQjYZQ2Dh — Hyderabad Mail (@Hyderabad_Mail) November 28, 2024

A Pattern of Negligence

This is not an isolated incident. Over the past few months, several similar cases of poor food hygiene have emerged in Hyderabad, targeting even some well-known establishments:

Cockroach Complaints : On September 23, a customer reported finding a cockroach in biryani ordered from another Hyderabad restaurant and shared the evidence on X (formerly Twitter), urging officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to inspect the restaurant’s kitchen.

: On September 23, a customer reported finding a cockroach in biryani ordered from another Hyderabad restaurant and shared the evidence on X (formerly Twitter), urging officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to inspect the restaurant’s kitchen. Lizard Sightings : In Rajendranagar, a diner allegedly found a lizard’s tail in their biryani, and another customer at an eatery on RTC Cross Road reported discovering a dead lizard in their food.

: In Rajendranagar, a diner allegedly found a lizard’s tail in their biryani, and another customer at an eatery on RTC Cross Road reported discovering a dead lizard in their food. Meridian Restaurant Incident: On August 2, a diner posted about encountering a cockroach in biryani from the popular Meridian Restaurant, reigniting concerns about the hygiene standards of prominent eateries.

Broader Hygiene Issues

These incidents have highlighted systemic hygiene lapses across Hyderabad’s food industry, affecting both small roadside stalls and high-end restaurants. Despite periodic inspections by GHMC, the frequency of such cases suggests a lack of consistent enforcement and adherence to food safety protocols.

Although GHMC has been working to improve hygiene standards in the city’s restaurants, the persistent reports of insects and contaminants in food cast doubt on the effectiveness of these efforts. With public anger growing, all eyes are now on the concerned authorities to take stricter measures and hold negligent establishments accountable.

The repeated incidents emphasize the need for immediate action to ensure food safety and hygiene in Hyderabad. Customers, meanwhile, are urged to report such violations to authorities and demand higher standards from eateries to prevent further occurrences.

The recent surge in food safety violations serves as a wake-up call for both authorities and restaurants. Establishments must prioritize hygiene to maintain public trust, and officials must enforce stricter regulations to protect consumer health.

Also Read: What Is The New Digital Arrest Scam And How Can You Prevent it?