Do People With Darker Skin, Like Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter, Need Less Sunscreen?

Twinkle Khanna recently addressed the misconception that people with darker skin tones, like her daughter Nitara, don’t need sunscreen. She emphasized that while melanin offers some natural protection, sunscreen is essential for everyone, regardless of skin tone, to prevent sun damage, premature aging, and skin cancer.

Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter Nitara Questions Sunscreen Use

Twinkle Khanna, known for her candid parenting insights, shared an interesting moment from a conversation with her daughter, Nitara, at a FICCI FLO event. Khanna recalled how Nitara felt that she didn’t need as much sunscreen because of her darker skin. She even compared herself to her lighter-skinned brother, saying, “A white T-shirt gets dirty, but a brown T-shirt doesn’t. You can’t see it, so I am greater.”

This idea that darker skin is naturally more resistant to the sun’s rays is a common misconception, especially in regions like India, where fair skin is often idealized. But does darker skin really need less sun protection? Let’s dive into the facts.

Debunking the Myth: Why Darker Skin Needs Sunscreen Too

Dr. Rinky Kapoor, a renowned cosmetic dermatologist, debunked the myth that people with darker skin don’t need sunscreen. “Melanin, which gives darker skin its color, does provide some natural protection against UV rays,” explained Dr. Kapoor. “However, it doesn’t make the skin immune to sun damage.” UV rays can still lead to premature aging, hyperpigmentation, sunburn, and skin cancer regardless of skin tone.

Dr. Kapoor recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 50 before stepping outdoors. Sunscreen should be applied generously, regardless of skin tone, for optimal protection.

Rhea Sugwekar, a regulatory researcher at June Cosmetics Solutions, pointed out the lack of research on how UV exposure affects people with darker skin. “Most studies focus on Caucasian skin, leaving a knowledge gap about melanated skin,” Sugwekar said. This gap leads to the misconception that darker skin doesn’t need sun protection, often resulting in inadequate sunscreen use.

Sugwekar stressed the importance of sun protection, especially as climate change intensifies the sun’s impact on people’s skin. While photodamage may appear later on melanated skin, the effects are just as damaging. Sunscreen not only prevents cosmetic damage but is also vital for reducing the risk of skin cancer.

When it comes to selecting a sunscreen, Sugwekar advises opting for one that suits your skin and lifestyle. “The best sunscreen is the one you use daily,” she says. If the experience of wearing sunscreen is pleasant, you’re more likely to make it a habit. She recommends sunscreens with additional benefits such as Vitamin C and Vitamin E, which enhance UV protection and help combat oxidative stress.

For those with sensitive skin, sunscreens containing soothing ingredients like cica, aloe vera, and ceramides can reduce irritation while offering sun protection.

Sunscreen is for Everyone

Darker skin tones, just like lighter ones, need protection from the sun. While melanin does provide some natural defense against UV rays, it doesn’t eliminate the risks of sun damage. Applying sunscreen every day is essential to protect your skin from premature aging, dark spots, and even skin cancer. So, whether you’re fair or dark-skinned, make sunscreen a non-negotiable part of your skincare routine.