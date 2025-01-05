‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

Vinay Hiremath, the Indian-origin co-founder of the video messaging platform Loom, has opened up about the challenges of navigating life after financial success.

Vinay Hiremath, the Indian-origin co-founder of the video messaging platform Loom, has opened up about the challenges of navigating life after financial success. After selling Loom to Atlassian for an astounding ₹8,350 crore (approximately $975 million) in 2023, Hiremath, now 33, has candidly shared his struggles with finding purpose and direction in a deeply introspective blog post titled “I Am Rich and I Have No Idea What to Do with My Life.”

Hiremath described the unexpected emotional toll of his newfound financial freedom. While his journey with Loom transformed it into a revolutionary communication tool, the success left him feeling unmoored. “Everything feels like a side quest, but not in an inspiring way,” he confessed, explaining that the usual pressures of making money or climbing the status ladder no longer motivated him.

This sense of disconnection was compounded by personal challenges. He reflected on a painful breakup with his girlfriend of two years, acknowledging the emotional difficulty but ultimately recognizing it as the right decision for both. In a heartfelt moment, he apologized to her in the blog, expressing gratitude while admitting his shortcomings in their relationship.

Post-acquisition, Hiremath was offered a $60 million package to stay on as Chief Technology Officer at Atlassian. Despite the financial allure, he struggled with the idea of continuing in the corporate world. To gain clarity, he retreated to the redwoods to reflect. Eventually, he declined the offer, seeking something more meaningful that could reignite his passion for life.

“I needed to do something. Anything. To feel alive again,” he wrote.

Hiremath explored various ideas, including an ambitious robotics project aimed at equipping computers with “arms and legs.” However, he quickly realized his motivations were misguided, driven more by the desire to emulate figures like Elon Musk than by genuine passion. “It started to dawn on me that what I actually wanted was to look like Elon, and that is incredibly cringe,” he admitted.

In search of a fresh perspective, Hiremath embarked on a Himalayan trek despite lacking prior mountaineering experience. The adventure took a dangerous turn when he fell ill and had to be rappelled down in a disoriented state. While recovering, he pursued brief job opportunities, including a stint in Washington, D.C., working with a team of bright minds in politics. However, these pursuits also failed to resonate.

Realizing he needed a drastic change, Hiremath booked a one-way ticket to Hawaii, symbolizing a new chapter in his life. Now, he is returning to his roots by diving into physics and exploring tangible, real-world product development. Unlike the immense success of Loom, Hiremath has embraced the idea that his next venture doesn’t need to replicate its scale.

“It’s okay if it’s not as big as Loom,” he concluded, signaling a shift towards a more grounded and fulfilling approach to his future.

Hiremath’s journey underscores a universal truth: financial success, while enviable, does not guarantee personal fulfillment. By confronting his vulnerabilities and seeking deeper meaning, he has embarked on a path of self-discovery that many can relate to, regardless of their achievements.