International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day is celebrated every year on November 19 to remind the world to celebrate the good men do in society at the same time raise awareness about the problems plaguing men, particularly health issues. It also tends to encourage positive male role models as well as to inspire men to live lives that can engender better physical, emotional, and social health.

Origins and History

This holiday was developed by a lecturer in history named Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, and he currently teaches at the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago. He first conceptualized this holiday in 1999. His reasons for establishing International Men’s Day was to have men discussed more within society and help increase awareness about the health problems that men face. Since its initiation, International Men’s Day has grown to become an internationally recognized holiday, with more than 80 countries celebrating it each year.

Role of Women’s Advocates: The Case of Uma Challa in India

In India, this International Men’s Day was widely promoted by women’s rights activist Uma Challa. She being a mother of two, launched several groups and was very instrumental in spreading the celebration of International Men’s Day here in India in 2007. Although Challa did not know much about the origins of the day, she ensured promoting awareness regarding several problems faced by men including alleged biases, domestic abuses, and stereotypes related to gender.

Theme of 2024: “Positive Male Role Models”

International Men’s Day 2024 has become “Positive Male Role Models,” where men are considered to reflect on their influence in their communities and the importance of supporting others. The theme is quite fitting for that objective, which covers emotional and mental health, deconstruction of toxic masculinity, and globally, handling male suicides that are alarmingly increasing.

Relevance Ends

It is through International Men’s Day that people get the opportunity to appreciate the positive influence of men in their lives, whether as fathers, brothers, husbands, or community leaders. According to the International Men’s Day official website, “this event is designed for people everywhere of goodwill to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all.”.

On the same note, the day is celebrated with a concern to raise awareness of specific issues men face. Most of the times these issues lie unaddressed, and the day provides a channel for discussion of mental health, male-specific health concerns, and the result of rigid expectations of gender. It promises a broader discussion on gender equality and improving relationships between genders.

More than Just Celebration: Foster Gender Equality

International Men’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate men’s achievements while also an opportunity to dialogue on perfecting gender relations. The observance tries to give a balanced take on gender issues with mutual respect and equality. It is a moment to try and recognize the struggles faced by men while not losing sight of the broader societal problems that equally cut across both genders.

