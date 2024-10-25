Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

The Karnataka government is evaluating proposals to permit tent accommodations and alcohol sales on its beaches, taking a cue from neighboring Goa, in a bid to enhance tourism in the state.

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

The Karnataka government is evaluating proposals to permit tent accommodations and alcohol sales on its beaches, taking a cue from neighboring Goa, in a bid to enhance tourism in the state. At the recent ‘Connect 2024’ event in Mangalore, Rajendra K V, the director of the tourism department, emphasized the need for such changes to attract more visitors.

Emphasizing Relaxation of Restrictions

Rajendra highlighted that relaxing restrictions on alcohol consumption along Karnataka’s beaches could significantly increase tourist numbers, similar to the success seen in Goa. He stated, “We need to relax restrictions on alcohol consumption along the beaches of Karnataka, which may bring more influx of tourists just like in the state of Goa.”

To improve safety and encourage nighttime beach activities, the tourism department is also considering the installation of additional lighting along the coast, making the areas more inviting for evening visitors.

Promoting Tent Tourism

District officials have been tasked with identifying both government and private lands near beaches to facilitate the development of tent tourism in Karnataka. This initiative aims to create unique and attractive lodging options for tourists seeking a closer connection to nature.

Rajendra announced plans to establish a facilitation center aimed at expediting approvals for tourism-related projects, including the necessary Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) permissions. The upcoming tourism policy will include specific guidelines tailored to coastal tourism, ensuring sustainable and organized development.

Extended Access and Operating Hours

Mullai Muhilan, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, voiced support for allowing tourists greater access to beaches, particularly during nighttime hours. He mentioned that the operating hours for restaurants and licensed businesses in Mangalore city have already been extended to 1 a.m., and he advocates for similar flexibility on the beaches.

To address concerns regarding current restrictions on beach access after 9 p.m., discussions will be initiated with the police department to find a suitable resolution, ensuring that safety measures are upheld while enhancing the overall tourist experience.

Looking Ahead

The Karnataka government’s proposals reflect a strategic move to enhance its tourism offerings and make the state’s beaches more appealing to both domestic and international travelers. By introducing tent accommodations and allowing alcohol sales, officials hope to cultivate a vibrant beach culture similar to that of Goa, thus fostering economic growth and community engagement along the coast.

