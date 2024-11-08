MSK Cancer Center Society’s Fall Party Raises Over $950K for Cancer Research

The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) hosted its highly anticipated fall benefit at The Plaza Hotel on Wednesday night, where stylish elegance met a spirit of giving. With Prada as a returning sponsor for the second consecutive year, the evening was a blend of high fashion, charity, and post-election reflections among the well-heeled guests gathered to support pediatric cancer care.

Despite the near-summery temperatures, which saw many guests donning airy evening wear and colorful slip dresses, the night’s purpose was a serious one. Hundreds of attendees gathered to back MSK’s 2024 pediatric fundraising effort: the MSK Kids Wellness Initiative. The initiative is dedicated to providing emotional and psychological support for young patients and their families, emphasizing resilience and emotional coping tools.

The MSK Society’s president, Claudia Overstrom, and Austen Cruz, chair of the associates committee, led the event, joined by notable fashion-forward guests, including Love Shack Fancy’s Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Vera Wang’s Priya Shukla, J. Crew consultant Heather McAuliffe, and many others. Among them were the event’s junior members like Bates Crawford and Francesca Walton, chairs for younger supporters eager to make an impact.

A Night of Generosity Raises Nearly $1 Million

Through donations and sponsorships, the Society of MSK raised over $950,000 to support the MSK Kids Wellness Initiative. Founded in 1946, the Society is a volunteer-led organization dedicated to raising funds for patient care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The funds go toward MSK’s interdisciplinary psychosocial team, which provides tailored care to young cancer patients and their families, addressing emotional distress and promoting resilience.

Marie Barnett, a psychologist and MSK funding recipient, addressed dinner guests, sharing her experiences with MSK Kids’ psychosocial support programs. “Dr. Barnett has the best perspective of what these kids need,” Cruz said, emphasizing the importance of the initiative and the impact of each donor’s contribution.

The event’s fashionable flair was unmistakable, with many guests embracing the occasion’s upscale atmosphere and Prada’s sponsorship with eye-catching ensembles. Known for their style and influence, attendees added an extra layer of glamour to the charity event, proving that elegance and goodwill can indeed go hand-in-hand. As DJ Twilo began the music, guests mingled and danced, celebrating the evening’s success and commitment to MSK’s vital work.

A Night of Reflection on the Nation’s Future

While the evening centered around pediatric care and philanthropy, post-election conversations also filled the room. Andrew Yang, former Democratic presidential candidate and now an independent and co-founder of the Forward Party, attended the event with his wife, Evelyn. Reflecting on the current political landscape, Yang remarked, “It’s a difficult day. It’s very sad. People around New York are still processing. I think folks realize that we need to do things differently and take a new approach, because what has been on offer isn’t working.”

Yang expressed concern about the challenges facing Americans, from affordability to a sense of uncertainty about the future. He emphasized the importance of addressing these issues, particularly the anxiety parents feel about the prospects for their children’s lives. On whether he might consider another run for president, Yang said, “I get asked that every day. You always consider it.”

As the evening wound down, guests were reminded of the night’s central purpose: to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children facing cancer. The funds raised will allow MSK to continue its vital work, providing care and support for patients and families navigating the challenges of pediatric cancer. For the MSK Society, this night of fashion and fundraising was more than just a glamorous evening—it was a commitment to a brighter, healthier future for those in need.