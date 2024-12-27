Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

If you are someone who is planning their first ever international trip, here's a practical list of tips that you need to remember to make your trip smooth and fun.

I had my first international trip!!

Yes, I had my first ever international trip, and I’d like to lead with that for two very important reasons. One that if I could do it, so can you, and the second that it was a milestone that I never expected I could reach because it all seemed so superficial. Travelling for leisure to a land that’s not yours always meant having a lot of money in your pocket, which I didn’t obviously, and I didn’t want to put my parents under the kind of pressure that said that they had to take me on a foreign trip to make me happy, irrespective of whether they could or couldn’t afford it. The rule was always very simple: if “I” couldn’t afford it, I couldn’t go.

This trip to a foreign land made me realize a lot of things in the limited amount of time that I spent there. First and foremost, obviously, budgeting in a country that doesn’t share the same currency as yours is going to be a problem if you have not pre-planned on what you really want to do there or if you have not researched about their financial systems.

For someone who initially was travelling to and booking for Australia but landed in Thailand, my finances were still managed pretty decently (if I do say so myself). We were just two people on our trip, booked and planned through an agency, and yet we managed to surpass the budget we had initially planned because the country is so beautiful, and despite sticking to only two cities to visit, we couldn’t skip the various attractions in the city (there were many) that were not part of our package with the agency. And while, as I said, the finances were managed pretty decently, in the moment when you are buying stuff out of your own pocket with a foreign currency that you have in hand, it comes to you with a hard blow, how much a foreign country costs. It was only when paying in Thai Baht—twice the value of INR—that I fully grasped the cost of being in a foreign country. Withdrawing money from ATMs came with hefty fees; you often lose like a thousand bucks in just withdrawing the amount because of the cost to banks there.

Tips for First-Time Travelers

Research Currency and Budget Wisely

So, my first tip for anyone travelling abroad is to research your destination’s currencies and take with you a little extra cash that can come in handy. While your best bet would be taking a foreign exchange card from your respective banks, it is also suggestive that you learn all there is to learn about how to use the card and the Dos and Don’ts that come with it to avoid unnecessary fees, along with a proper guide on managing your expenses in the foreign land with a foreign language.

Visa-free or Visa-E?

A very important question that most of us have in our minds when we are travelling to any international destination for the first time is the visa—how to apply? Where to apply? What might be the differing criteria for the different countries? While these are subject to change to the country that you may be looking to travel to, I would highly recommend studying about the visa policies and requirements of the destination country. A lot of the countries whose economies are based off of tourism in the present day have become either visa-free or have an e-visa or visa on arrival. Luckily for us, Thailand had a visa on arrival, but that also required us to carry some necessary documents and most definitely our passports. For other countries, one may need to research beforehand with regards to the necessary documents required for the visa process.

Consider Using a Travel Agent

Another tip that I found most helpful was when a friend told me it’s better to go through a travel agent. While doing everything on your own, from booking your own flights to your own hotels, is one of the most empowering things to do while travelling, it’s always better, when you’re travelling to a different country for the first time, to travel through an agent who manages all the major bookings for you while also planning some exciting activities for you in the destination land.

Travelling across India to a different state or region and planning your own trips is easier than planning for a trip abroad, mostly because you know the language, you know what it would cost you, and you know how well you can manage your expenses. However, planning for a foreign trip has a lot of details that, if missed, can have you stranded in the country with no knowledge of how to get out of a difficult situation.

We booked through MakeMyTrip, and they ensured we had affordable flights, 4-5 star hotels, and a fun-packed itinerary across two cities. We were able to freely enjoy sightseeing and travelling from one place to another without any hassle.

Nonetheless, certain activities like adventure sports at some prime locations and certain meals were not included in the package, and that is where the extra cash we were carrying came in handy.

Pre-Plan, but Leave Room for Exploration

While having a pre-booked itinerary is one of the greatest tips I got before my first trip, I have come to realize that there is so much more a city than what your travel agent might be able to fit into the six- to ten-day package for you that they plan. Our agent had efficiently planned one to two activities each day, and yet there is so much more that we were going to miss. So, my next tip for all those looking to take their first ever international trip or any kind of trip is to do thorough research of the place that you are travelling to and what are some of the major attractions that are there.

Look for hidden gems and local attractions that might not be part of your schedule. While most of them may match your itinerary, there will always be some cool, popular attractions that you may find to go to in your free time. There maybe some picturesque cafés and some other sights or activities. For us while a lot of our activities were included in our travel schedule, a little bit of research here and there, we stumbled upon this beautiful place in Bangkok called the Chocolate Ville—a picturesque man-made village decorated for Christmas year-round. In Pattaya, we found the stunning Pattaya Beach while searching for local attractions.

Navigate Transportation Wisely

Lastly, when we talk about exploring a new city in a foreign country on our own, it becomes imperative for one to be well aware of the cab and taxi provisions in and around the city. While travelling by local means like the local taxis and buses would be an exciting option, it’s not always practical for tourists. Factors like cost differences and language and communication barriers often make public transportation challenging. This is why researching the available transportation options available in a city in advance is crucial. In Thailand, one of the most sought-after and convenient cab services for us, much like Uber in India and the US, was Grab Taxi, which also offers food delivery services.

Nonetheless, I personally would also recommend experiencing the local commute at least once, but only if you have proper guidance on navigating the city and how to go about and around. It’s essential to have a clear idea of your destination and the costs that are associated with it. Having a local guide or companion to assist you can make the experience even more enjoyable and hassle-free. For people visiting Bangkok, Thailand, their metro rail, like the Delhi Metro Rail, is super fun and possibly the easiest way to travel across the city if you are looking to explore the city but on a tight budget. But remember, walking through nearby destinations is often the best way to soak in the beauty of a place—it’s free and unforgettable!

So, if you’re dreaming of your first international trip, start planning, save up, and take the leap. Trust me, it’s worth it!