From The Bhagavad Gita To Khalil Gibran’s Little Book Of Love, 9 Life-Changing Books You Must Read Atleast Once In Your Lifetime 

Books are considered as the best friends of humans, and they can be life changing if one follows it in a true sense. The first book like text of human history is consider as The Epic of Gilgamesh in the region of Mesopotamia, modern day Iraq. This book is the oldest surviving literary work written around 2100 BCE. The world keeps evolving and after the invention of printing methodology the first book that was printed on paper is The Diamond Sutra. The book was published in China in 868 CE.

After the invention of printing press the circulation of books has been so increased that in a couple of years books reached almost every part of world. Books are available on all topics but choosing the right book which can be life changing is a very important and quite tough task as a beginner reader.

9 Must read books once in lifetime

Here are the 9 books that you must read once in your lifetime, and these books can change your life.

Bhagavad Gita

Bhagavad Gita is not just limited to religious text, but it is a profound philosophical dialogue that tells its reader a practical guide to life. The core wisdom of the book is delivered as the conversation between Arjuna and Lord Krishna during the battel of Mahabharat.

The books preach the concept of Dharma and three paths to spiritual realization: Karma yoga, Bhakti yoga, and Jnana yoga. The book is truly lifechanging. The teaching of Karma Yoga defines the doctrine of selfless actions. The Bhagavad Gita appeals to its readers to dedicate themself fully to their duties without thinking of the outcome and urges to act with skills and non-attachment.

Muhammad The Guide of Mankind

The book Muhammad The Guide of Mankind by Dr. M.E. Asad Subhani is a comprehensive work on the biography of last Abrahamic prophet Mohammad (PBUH). The book describes the struggle and livelihood of prophet Mohammad from childhood to his last days.

The books highlight social justice and equality that how prophet speaks against the discrimination on race, colour or lineage. The major themes discussed in the books are the upliftment of the oppressed, Mercy and Compassion and Moral, and ethical blueprint of life. Dr. Subhani focuses on the teachings of prophet that speaks about the women empowerment, social equality and Justice.

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind

The book Sapiens: A brief history of mankind by Yuval Noah Harari takes readers to the historical ride of humans across 70,000 years. The book is divided into 4 key revolutions: The Cognitive revolution, The Agricultural Revolution, The unification of Humankind and the last The scientific revolution.

In the book Yuval Noah Harari presents a transformative concept on inter-subjective myths. Authors argue on things like Money, Nation, Human rights and corporation. The reader of the book gets a powerful sense of intellectual liberation which makes them question every major institution and system.

How to Win Friends and Influence People

How to Win Friends and Influence People is among the evergreen best-selling books. The book is by Dale Carnegie and was published in 1936. The book is a practical manual for mastering human relations.

The book’s overarching theme is that success in life depends far less on intellectual ability or technical skill and far more on the ability to understand, empathize with skillfully manage interactions with other human beings.

Man’s search for meaning

Man’s search for meaning by Viktor Frankl is a powerful and life-changing book. The book describes the author’s experience as a prisoner in Nazi concentration camps. The central theme of the book is that human beings are driven primarily by a “will to meaning” not on pleasure or power.

Viktor Frankl writes its observation about the prisoners who survived. The author believes that those who survive were not physically too strong, but they maintained a powerful inner freedom and reason to live.

1984

The book 1984 by George Orwell which was published in 1949. The book is a terrifying warning against totalitarianism and the destruction of objective truth. The author follows the story of Winston Smith, who is employed at Ministry of Truth, and he and his team are rewriting history to match the Party’s propaganda.

The key themes of the book are surveillance, Doublethink, and Reality control. The book explains the readers political language and concept like Big Brother and Newspeak

To Kill a Mockingbird

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee is a classic American Novel published in 1960. The book speaks about Racial injustice, moral courage, loss of innocence, and empathy.

The story is surrounded by a young girl named Atticus Finch. The central plot revolves around Atticus being appointed to defend Tom Robinson, a Black man falsely accused of raping a poor white woman, Mayella Ewell. Despite overwhelming evidence proving Tom’s innocence, the deeply prejudiced jury convicts him, showcasing the pervasive racial injustice of the American.

Kahlil Gibran’s Little Book Of Love

Khalil Gibran is one of the most celebrated writer known for his writing on love from his masterpiece “The Prophet.” The little book on love is a small volume which delivers a poetic and profound exploration of love.

The book emphasizes that lovers must be like pillars of temples which stand apart but still support the same roof. Khalil Gibran rejects Possessiveness, Gibran says that we may give our hearts, but not our custody, for only “the hand of Life can contain your hearts.”

India Wins Freedom

The book India Wins Freedom is by Maulana Kalam Azad, a prominent leader and first education minister of independent India. The books tell reader about an insider’s account of the crucial political event that led the partition of India and the country’s independence.

The book focus on Partition and the cabinet mission, The Shimla conference and Quit India Movement.