LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Glow Naturally: DIY Beetroot Ice Cubes for Clear, Radiant Skin at Home

Glow Naturally: DIY Beetroot Ice Cubes for Clear, Radiant Skin at Home

Beetroot ice cubes are a natural and effective way to achieve clear, radiant skin at home. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, beetroot helps reduce dark spots, fight acne-causing bacteria, and calm inflammation while boosting blood circulation for a healthy glow. The cold temperature of the ice cubes tightens pores, reduces puffiness, and refreshes dull skin. To use, blend fresh beetroot juice, strain it, pour into an ice tray, and freeze. Gently rub the cubes on the face and neck for a soothing and brightening effect, ideal before bedtime or in the morning. Combining beetroot with ingredients like honey, yogurt, or multani mitti enhances moisturizing and exfoliating benefits for softer, more even-toned skin.

Glow Naturally: DIY Beetroot Ice Cubes for Clear, Radiant Skin at Home

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 30, 2025 16:37:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Glow Naturally: DIY Beetroot Ice Cubes for Clear, Radiant Skin at Home

Beetroot ice cubes are a simple, natural way to enhance skin clarity and radiance. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory properties, beetroot revitalizes dull, tired skin while helping reduce dark spots and acne marks.

Benefits of Beetroot for Skin

Beetroot is rich in vitamin C, which brightens skin by lightening pigmentation and evening out skin tone. Its antioxidants fight free radicals, slowing premature aging and boosting collagen production for firmer skin. Beetroot’s natural antibacterial properties help combat acne-causing bacteria, making skin clearer and smoother. Its anti-inflammatory agents reduce redness and soothe irritated skin. Additionally, beetroot’s hydration levels help keep skin moisturized and supple.

How Beetroot Ice Cubes Work

Freezing beetroot juice into ice cubes combines the benefits of beetroot nutrients with the soothing effects of cold therapy. The cold tightens pores, reduces puffiness, and improves blood circulation, giving a natural, healthy flush to skin. Regular use invigorates the face, making the skin look fresh, youthful, and radiant.

DIY Beetroot Ice Cube Recipe

To make beetroot ice cubes at home, peel and juice fresh beetroot. Pour the juice into an ice tray and freeze. For added benefits, mix beetroot juice with natural ingredients like honey, rose water, or multani mitti (fuller’s earth) before freezing. These additions enhance moisturizing, antibacterial, and brightening effects.

How to Use

Gently rub a beetroot ice cube on the face and neck daily or a few times a week, especially after cleansing. Avoid rubbing too hard to prevent irritation. Follow with sunscreen during the day as beetroot can increase skin sensitivity to sunlight.

Beetroot ice cubes offer a cost-effective, natural skincare boost that brightens complexion, fades dark spots, and calms the skin. Incorporate them into your beauty routine for glowing, healthy skin with an easy DIY solution.

Disclaimer: Patch test before use to avoid irritation. Consult a dermatologist for persistent skin issues. Results vary by individual.

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 4:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Acneantioxidantsbeetroot ice cubesblood circulationdark spotsglownatural skincarepore tighteningpuffinessradiant skinvitamin C

RELATED News

Simple Sleep Hacks That Work and Help You Fall Asleep Faster
How to replicate a hotel bedroom at home
Chia Seeds for Skin: How to Use Them to Remove Dark Spots Naturally
Shivani Rahangdale Sawant Crowned 2nd Runner-Up at Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025
Why India’s Tea Shop Culture Still Holds a Special Place Today

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Sixers and Kicks train in Abu Dhabi ahead of pre-season matchups
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Glow Naturally: DIY Beetroot Ice Cubes for Clear, Radiant Skin at Home

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Glow Naturally: DIY Beetroot Ice Cubes for Clear, Radiant Skin at Home

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Glow Naturally: DIY Beetroot Ice Cubes for Clear, Radiant Skin at Home
Glow Naturally: DIY Beetroot Ice Cubes for Clear, Radiant Skin at Home
Glow Naturally: DIY Beetroot Ice Cubes for Clear, Radiant Skin at Home
Glow Naturally: DIY Beetroot Ice Cubes for Clear, Radiant Skin at Home

QUICK LINKS