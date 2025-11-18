LIVE TV
How to Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada: Step-by-Step Guide to the Famous Jaipur-Style Spicy Snack

Learn how to make authentic Rajasthani Mirchi Vada at home with this simple step-by-step recipe featuring spicy potato stuffing and crispy besan coating.

How to Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada: Step-by-Step Guide to the Famous Jaipur-Style Spicy Snack

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 14:50:30 IST

How to Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada: Step-by-Step Guide to the Famous Jaipur-Style Spicy Snack

Rajasthani Mirchi Vada is a well-known street snack enjoyed in Jodhpur and Jaipur for its spicy green chilli stuffing and crisp besan coating. We think it easy to make it at home, and we think it is an excellent snack for tea time or rainy evenings. This guide will help you prepare your own Rajasthani Mirchi Vada.,

What is Rajasthani Mirchi Vada?

Mirchi Vada is a deep-fried chili fritter; thick green chilies filled with spicy mashed potatoes, crunchy on the outside, and soft and spicy on the inside. Typically in Rajasthan the fritters are served with some imli (tamarind) chutney or green chutney.

Ingredients You Need

For the stuffing:

  • Large green chillies (Bhavnagri or any thick chilli)
  • Boiled potatoes
  • Ginger-garlic paste
  • Jeera (cumin seeds)
  • Red chilli powder
  • Turmeric
  • Coriander powder
  • Salt

For the batter:

  • Gram flour (besan)
  • Salt
  • Red chilli powder
  • Turmeric
  • Water
  • A pinch of baking soda (optional for crispiness)

How to make the stuffing

In a bowl crumble boiled potatoes. Add spices, salt, and a tiny amount of ginger-garlic paste. Mix the stuffing until mixed, soft, and smooth. Cut the chilies lengthwise, if you don’t want it spicy, take out the seeds. Stuff the potatoes in the chili.

Making the batter 

In another bowl, mix together the besan, salt, turmeric and red chilli powder. Stir in enough water to make a smooth batter that is just a little thick. You can even add a pinch of baking soda if you like (the batter will get extra crispy). 

How to shallow fry the Mirchi Vadas

In a kadhai, add oil to shallow fry the chillies on medium heat. Dip each stuffed chilli in the prepared batter until all sides are covered, then gently place in the hot oil. Fry the chillies until they are golden brown and crispy. 

Serve hot with mint chutney, tamarind chutney or tomato ketchup. Enjoy them hot and fresh for the best taste.

This recipe is for general cooking guidance and may vary based on regional preferences and spice levels. Adjust ingredients according to your taste and dietary needs. Always handle hot oil carefully to avoid burns or injuries.

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 2:50 PM IST
Tags: bhavnagri mirchi vadachilli frittersJaipur Mirchi VadaJodhpur street foodMirchi Vada recipepotato stuffed chilliRajasthani Mirchi VadaRajasthani snacksspicy Indian snackstraditional Rajasthani recipe

QUICK LINKS