Home > Lifestyle > How To Make Rice Water Ice Cubes For Glass Skin Glow Naturally At Home

Rice water ice cubes are a natural way to achieve glowing, glass-like skin. Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, they brighten the skin, reduce puffiness, and tighten pores. By incorporating these clubs into your daily routine, you can enjoy radiant and refreshed skin with minimal effort. Regular use will improve skin texture and promote a youthful glow naturally.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 9, 2025 17:43:06 IST

Rice water has been a beauty secret for centuries, known for its ability to brighten, tighten, and rejuvenate the skin. When frozen into ice cubes, rice water becomes a powerful, natural skincare remedy to achieve a glass skin glow. These ice cubes reduce puffiness, minimize pores, and add instant radiance. Let’s explore how to make them step by step and incorporate them into your beauty routine.

Why Rice Water Is Great For Skin

Rice water is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants like Vitamin B, Vitamin E, and ferulic acid. It helps in skin brightening, soothing irritation, and boosting collagen production. 

Regular use can reduce fine lines and make your skin appear youthful and smooth.

Ingredients You Will Need

  • 1/2 cup of rice 
  • 1 cup of water (filtered or boiled)
  • Ice cube tray
  • Optional: 1-2 drops of rose water or slow vera gel

Step By Step Guide To Make Rice Water Ice Cubes

  • Rinse the rice thoroughly- Rinse the rice under running water to remove dirt and impurities. This ensures that your rice water remains clean and suitable for skin application.
  • Soak the rice water- Place the rinsed rice in a bowl and add one cup of water. Let it soak for about 30 minutes to release its nutrients into the water.
  • Strain the rice water- After soaking, strain the water into a clean bowl. The liquid you collect is packed with vitamins that are beneficial for your skin.
  • Add extra ingredients- You can enhance the rice water by adding rose water or aloe vera gel for extra hydration and soothing effects.
  • Pour into an ice cube tray- Carefully pour the rice water mixture into an ice cube tray. This will make it easy to use small amounts whenever needed.
  • Freeze overnight- Place the tray in the freezer and leave it overnight. By morning, your rice water will have turned into skin-refreshing ice cubes.
  • Apply the ice cubes to your face-  Wrap one ice cube in a thin cloth and gently massage it over your face for 3-5 minutes. This step reduces puffiness and tightens your skin.

Tips For Best Results

  • Use these ice cubes every morning for an instant glow
  • Always store the cubes in a clean, covered container
  • Follow up with a lightweight moisturizer to lock in hydration.

Conclusion 

Rice water ice cubes are simple yet powerful DIY skincare remedies to achieve radiant, glass-like skin. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, they help brighten skin, reduce puffiness, minimize pores, and improve overall texture. By adding this easy routine to your skincare regimen, you can enjoy youthful, glowing skin every day. Start today and let rice water work its magic for a fresh, radiant, and naturally beautiful look.

Tags: glowing skinnaturallyrice ice cubes

