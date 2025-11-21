LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast latest cricket news Andhra Pradesh prostitute policy Ambani temple visit Jaipur Bangladesh earthquake 74th miss universe ashes delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone

Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone

Modern loneliness explains why people feel emotionally alone even when surrounded by others. Learn its causes, effects, and simple ways to overcome it.

Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 21, 2025 15:00:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone

Loneliness doesn’t always mean you are alone in a big empty room. Many people feel lonely even living with family, being in relationship or going out with friends. This emotional emptiness has a name: modern loneliness. Modern loneliness has quietly become one of our greatest mental health challenges of our time.

What is Modern Loneliness?

Modern loneliness is to experience a state of emotional disconnection from those around you. You may talk to people every day, sit together for meals or even live under the same roof and yet still feel that something is missing, or instead feel the feeling of emotional emptiness. Modern loneliness occurs when someone makes you “feel alone”, often by not connecting with you emotionally and not providing understanding or support.

We are more connected, but more disconnected

Technology has made communication fast, yet shallow.

We exchange texts, emoji, and memes, yet have”hot” verbal discussions about anything that really matters. 

When we speak, we don’t really speak deeply.

When we follow people, we don’t KNOW them.

When we stay “online”, we are not or can’t be present emotionally.

We seem to have a distance between physical presence and emotional closeness.

Unmet Emotional Needs

A common source of loneliness in a relationship is having emotional needs unmet. We all want to feel heard, seen, and understood by significant people in our lives. If no partner, friend, or family member has the other’s emotional state in mind, one can feel loneliness in the heart – even in a crowded room. 

Fear of Vulnerability

In some cases, a person will remove themselves from interactions with others and withdraw from expressing what they really feel, out of fear of other people judging them. They cover or mask their pain with excessive laughter, being busy, or just silence. This masking only causes more loneliness.

Comparison

With social media we are provided perfect relationships in perfectly curated lives. Today, we often feel lonely as our own real life does not resemble their perfect photoshopped world. People can feel unworthy, inadequate, and lonely even if our closest friends and family genuinely love us.

Suggestions for combatting loneliness

  • Have an authentic conversation.
  • Spend time together without devices.
  • Create deeper relationships with fewer people.
  • Be in touch with your emotions and communicate them. 

Modern loneliness can evaporate if we strive towards connection rather than distraction.

This article is for general awareness only. It is not a substitute for professional mental health advice. If you experience persistent loneliness, please seek guidance from a qualified expert.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 3:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: emotional disconnectemotional lonelinessfeeling lonely in relationshipsloneliness in digital agemental healthmodern lonelinessmodern relationshipswhy we feel alone

RELATED News

Miss Universe 2025 Grand Finale: When, Where And How To Watch Manika Vishwakarma Complete Event Live Coverage, Web Streaming In India?

The Alphabet Wall is Flickering Again, But This Time, the Message Leads Millie Bobby Brown to Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Mumbai hosts launch of A City Called Agroha, the first full reconstruction of Samrat Agrasen’s ancient republic

Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

Anunay Sood Death Probe: Influencer With 1.5 Million Followers Passes Away In Las Vegas, Investigation Suspects Drug Overdose

LATEST NEWS

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant Give Donald Trump Jr. A Dandiya Crash Course In Jamnagar – Hilarious Moves Go Viral, Watch

Chirag Paswan Breaks Silence On LJP Not Getting Bihar Deputy CM Post – Here’s What He Said

Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone

‘One-Off Match Not Ideal Scenario For Captain’, Rishabh Pant To Lead Team India As Shubman Gill Ruled Out For 2nd Test Against South Africa

SVU-supported and riidl-backed startup ACS Energy secures INR 1.1 crore in funding

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Declared: Check Result Link, Cut-Off And Scorecard PDF At RRB Portals

Forbes India Recognises Innocule as a Key Shaper of India’s Industrial Future in DGEMS 2025

SEBI CONFIRMATION: No New Rules For Digital Gold, Focus On ETFs And Tradable Securities

Who Are Vamsi Gadiraju And Netra Mantena? Donald Trump Jr Attends Lavish Billionaire Wedding At Udaipur

Horrific Act Caught On Camera In Andhra Pradesh: Postal Employee Caught Watching P*rn Video During Working Hours, What Happened Next Will…

Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone
Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone
Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone
Modern Loneliness: Why We Feel Alone Despite Being With Someone

QUICK LINKS