Weekly Tarot Readings For March 30- April 5: Check What Cards Hold For Your COMING Week, Money Stability, Love Life And Health Predictions

As the cards unfold their guidance, they reveal the emotional shifts, practical decisions, and personal growth moments that could shape your week. Let the wisdom of tarot help you prepare, stay mindful, and make the most of the energies surrounding you.

Whether you’re seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence. Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya – Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!

Aries

This week you’ll wake up thinking, “Okay, I’ll just fix it.” And then you’ll look around and realise there are ten things to fix. Don’t do that to yourself. Pick one main thing that actually matters and handle that first. The rest can sit. Nothing will collapse. At work, someone might come with that urgent tone like you’re supposed to drop everything. Before you jump, ask one plain question: “When do you really need this?”. Money-wise, you’re a bit vulnerable to small impulse spends—quick food orders, random online stuff, that “I deserve it” click when you’re irritated. Watch it. In relationships, your honesty is fine, but your tone can go sharp when you’re in fix-it mode. Add one soft line. It changes everything. Move your body daily, even a 10-minute walk. It’ll stop your mind from boiling.

Angel Message: “Don’t carry what isn’t yours.”

Lucky Number: 49

Lucky Colour: Brick Red

Taurus

This week isn’t asking you to work harder. It’s asking you to stop doing what drains you. There’s at least one thing you’ve been holding just because you’re “reliable.” But reliable doesn’t mean you become the dumping ground. Do one pending thing early—pay that bill, make that call, reply to that message you’ve been ignoring. You’ll feel immediate relief, like your brain finally unclenched. Work goes better when your routine is boring. Yes, boring. Same time, same steps, no experiments. Financially, keep one simple rule—planned purchases only, or a strict no to late-night shopping. Love-wise, you don’t need a big talk. You need steady presence. Show up. Keep your word. That’s enough. If you feel heavy, go basic: warm meal, long shower, clean bedsheet. You’ll reset faster than you think.

Angel Message: “Comfort is a strategy.”

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Olive Drab

Gemini

This week can get messy because your mind will keep jumping tabs. You’ll start one thing, then remember another thing, then reply to someone, then open something else… and suddenly it’s night. Try this: choose one main task for the day and finish it before you chase the next shiny idea. Communication needs to be simple and direct. Don’t assume people understood you. Ask, “So when do you need it?” and “What exactly are we deciding?” Money can leak through small purchases you make when you’re bored—little apps, little orders, little “just this once.” They add up quietly. In love, you might overread silence or a short reply. Don’t torture yourself. Ask directly. Also, stop doom-scrolling at night. Your brain doesn’t need more information. It needs quiet. You’ll feel much better when you complete one thing properly.

Angel Message: “Finish, then refresh.”

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Colour: Electric Lime

Cancer

You’re going to feel everything this week. Your mood, other people’s mood, the vibe in a room… all of it. Which is fine, but you can’t carry it like it’s your job. Set one boundary early. Something small: no late replies, fewer calls, breaks between meetings. Work will feel smoother when you batch things instead of switching every five minutes. Money-wise, watch comfort spending when you’re tired. The “I’m exhausted, let me order something” habit is what hits later. If you want a treat, plan it. Enjoy it properly. In relationships, don’t hint. Say what you need. Especially if you want reassurance. Your home affects you more than usual this week—clear one surface completely. Keep it clean. It will genuinely change your headspace. End the week with warmth: warm food, early sleep, less noise, less emotional chaos.

Angel Message: “Not everything is yours to hold.”

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey

Leo

This week people will notice you even when you’re not trying. So please don’t go into performance mode. You don’t need to “prove” anything. Pick one thing you’ve been delaying and finish it. Completion will feel better than attention. At work, speak clearly, then stop. Don’t overexplain. Money stays fine if you don’t buy things just for image. Spend for comfort and quality, not “how it looks.” In love, romance is not a show this week. It’s attention. Real attention. Put the phone down for a bit. Listen properly. Do one small thoughtful thing. If you’re drained, step away from people. No guilt. Your glow comes back when you rest. End of week feels strongest when you stay calm and steady instead of trying to be loud.

Angel Message: “Your calm is your charm.”

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Colour: Antique Gold

Virgo

This week your brain will want to fix everything. And if you let it, you’ll be tired and still unhappy. Pick one area to improve—health routine, work flow, finances. One. Small upgrades. Not perfection. At work, don’t nitpick just to feel safe. It won’t make you feel safe. It’ll just make you tense. Money will feel lighter if you track spending for a few days without judging yourself. Awareness changes behaviour faster than guilt. In love, stress can make you sound blunt. So if you need something, ask softly. Don’t make it a complaint. Your body needs basics: water, regular meals, simple stretching, proper sleep. Also, clean your digital mess. One folder. One set of screenshots. Your mind will feel instantly quieter.

Angel Message: “Don’t perfect. Progress.”

Lucky Number: 41

Lucky Colour: Oat Beige

Libra

This week wants you real, not “nice.” You may have a conversation where your default is to stay polite and quiet just to avoid tension. Don’t do that. Say it calmly, but say it clearly. Work improves when timelines and expectations are written down—no “we’ll see.” Money feels calmer when you follow one rule consistently. Even something small like “planned spends only.” In love, stop hinting. Say what you need in a soft tone and let it land. Your mood is tied to your environment this week—fresh bedsheets, a tidy corner, a new scent, better lighting… small things, big effect. Also, pause before replying when you’re triggered. That one pause can save you from saying something you’ll regret later.

Angel Message: “Clarity is kindness.”

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Colour: Soft Rose

Scorpio

Your instincts will be loud this week. You’ll notice what’s happening under the surface and you’ll want to react. Don’t. Observe first. Confirm. Then act. Work is better when you stay behind the scenes—planning, strategy, research. Don’t announce your moves too early. Money-wise, avoid emotional purchases. If you want something, wait 24 hours. Tomorrow you’ll know if it was real or just a mood. In love, depth is available, but control will ruin it. Say one honest thing, then give space. Your nervous system needs clearing this week—long shower, salt water, breathwork, even ten minutes of silence. Too much social noise will irritate you. End the week feels powerful when you stay calm and precise.

Angel Message: “Quiet wins.”

Lucky Number: 33

Lucky Colour: Black Plum

Sagittarius

This week can be amazing or messy. Depends on whether you pick a direction. You’ll feel excited and restless at the same time, so if you say yes to everything you’ll scatter. Pick two priorities. Move them forward daily. Work opportunities may come through people—reply fast, be specific, suggest the next step. Money improves when you stop spending on plans that sounded fun but don’t actually nourish you. In love, spontaneity is cute, but trust comes from follow-through. Keep one promise properly. Change your scenery this week—new café, different route, small drive—your mood will lift fast. Just don’t overcommit because you feel good. End of week feels lucky when you actually finish something.

Angel Message: “Pick the road. Walk it.”

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo Ink

Capricorn

This week is about foundations: time, money, responsibilities, body. You’ll want control (fair), but don’t confuse control with carrying everything alone. Hand back what isn’t yours. At work, focus on tasks that actually move results. Skip busywork. Financially, handle admin—pending payments, tracking, budgeting. It will calm your head immediately. In love, stop multitasking affection. Ten minutes of undivided attention matters more than hours of distracted time. Your body needs maintenance: warm meals, mobility, consistent sleep. If you’re ignoring rest, your body will push back. End of week feels satisfying when you create stability without exhausting yourself.

Angel Message: “Strong is steady.”

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Aquarius

This week rewards doing. Not planning. Doing. Take one idea and make it tangible—outline, post, book, build version one. People respond when you speak simply. Money improves when you package your skills clearly instead of hiding behind complexity. In love, you may need space, but don’t disappear. Say what you need, then return with warmth. Your nervous system will feel better with less screen time and more movement. Conversations can bring surprising answers, but only if you actually listen instead of planning your reply. End of week feels good when you have one visible proof that you moved forward.

Angel Message: “Start now. Fix later.”

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Colour: Aqua Teal

Pisces

This week needs grounded softness. You’re intuitive, but without structure you’ll spiral. If it’s not a clean yes, say no gently. Work becomes smoother when timelines and expectations are written down—don’t rely on memory. Money steadies when you plan comfort instead of buying it in stress. In love, you’ll want reassurance—ask simply and offer it back. Your night routine matters: dim lights, warm drink, slow breathing, quiet music. If you feel overloaded, step away from noise. Don’t push through everything. End of week feels lighter when you choose clarity and rest over confusion.

Angel Message: “Soft is strong when it’s clear.”

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sea Mist

Disclaimer:

The horoscope predictions mentioned in this article are based on astrological interpretations and general planetary positions. These insights are meant for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual experiences may vary, and readers are advised to use their own judgment before making any personal, financial, or professional decisions based on these predictions.