Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka Live Score ACL Two Final: ANFC 0-0 GMB | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr FC & Gamba Osaka Eye Bright Start

Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka ACL Two Final Live: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage AFC Champions League final as Cristiano Ronaldo eyes his first major title with Al Nassr FC as ANFC takes on GMB at Alawwal Park in Riyadh. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka, ACL Two Final, Live Score and Updates.

Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka ACL Two Final Live Score: All eyes would be on Cristiano Ronaldo once again as Al Nassr FC takes the field against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two Final. Since joining the Saudi club, there have not been too many celebrations for the 41-year-old. He won the Arab Champions Cup with Al Nassr in 2023; however, apart from that, there has not been any major title won during Ronaldo’s time at the club. Tonight, they face Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the ACL Two Final. The Osaka-based club is one of the top teams from Japan. They won the AFC Champions League once in 2008 and would aim to repeat their success again. Stay tuned for Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka live score, Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka key moments, and real-time coverage from this ACL Two Final ANFC vs GMB AFC Champions League Final encounter here on NewsX.

Al Nassr vs Gamba Osaka: ANFC Results to reach ACL Two Final

Al Nassr topped Group D in the group stage, winning each of their six games. It was a complete domination from the Saudi club as they scored 22 goals in the games while conceding only two in six clashes. In the Round of 16, ANFC faced Arkadag. They won both legs by a 1-0 margin to proceed further in the tournament.

Al Nassr then defeated Al Wassl in a single-leg clash in the quarter-final. Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane scored a goal each in the 4-0 win for their team. It was once again a one-legged semi-final for the Saudi club, where they defeated Al Ahli 5-1, to reach the final of the AFC Champions League Two.

Al-Nassr vs Gamba Osaka: GMB Results to reach ACL Two Final

Like their opponents on the night, Gamba Osaka, too, topped their group. Placed in Group F, the Japanese Club won each of their six games, scoring 16 goals while allowing only a couple to be scored against them. In the Round of 16, GMB faced Pohang Steelers. After the first leg ended in a draw, Gamba made a strong comeback at their home to win the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

In the quarter-final, it was once again a similar story for Gamba Osaka. The first leg against Ratchaburi FC ended in a draw. In the second leg, the Japanese club won away from home to proceed further in the tournament. It was a tricky semi-final for Gamba as they lost the first leg against Bangkok United at home. However, a 3-0 victory away from home helped them reach the final, where they meet Al Nassr tonight.

ANFC vs GMB, ACL Two Final: Al-Nassr Lineup for AFC Champions League Two Final

Al Nassr Predicted XI: Bento (GK); Boushal, Simakan, Al Amri, Martinez; Coman, Al Hassan, Brozovic, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

ANFC vs GMB, La Liga: Gamba Osaka Lineup for AFC Champions League Two Final

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI: Araki (GK); Kishimoto, Miura, Nakarani, Nakano; Suzuki, Yamamoto; Yamashita, Meshino, Okunuki; Hummet