Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (11 May 2026): PM Modi’s Big Appeal Amid US-Iran War, Himanta Biswa Sarma's Oath As Assam CM On May 12

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (11 May 2026) (Photo: AI)

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (11 May 2026): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to people to decrease on importing goods and also embrace more sustainable lifestyle in Secunderabad. He urged reduction in the use of edible oil and chemical fertilisers, which will help save foreign currency, ensure public health and encourage natural farming. PM Modi in his speech also called for the adoption of agriculture that is eco friendly and sustainable consumption habits as part of the economic resilience of the nation. He also restated that Patriotism is daily responsibility rather than sacrifice on the borders and emphasized on the importance of adopting measures for fuel conservation by switching to public transport, car pooling, railways and electric vehicles. He explained that India requires better economic development and environmental conservation improvements.

Himanta Biswa Sarma will take his oath for a second term as Chief Minister of Assam on 12 May 2026 at 11:40 AM. The swearing in ceremony will take place at the Veterinary College Field located in Khanapara Guwahati. The Assam government officially begins its operations according to the Indian Constitution Article 164(1). Assam Chief Minister Sarma has announced his intention to establish a new government after the BJP and NDA achieved an outstanding electoral victory in the April 2026 elections by winning 102 out of 126 Assembly seats. The event shows that the NDA maintains its control over political authority within the state.

The Embassy of India in Spain announced on Sunday that two Indian nationals who were aboard the MV Hondius ship which had an outbreak of Hantavirus are currently in good health with no signs of the virus. The Embassy has informed that the Ambassador maintains constant communication with Spanish officials about the two Indian crew members while he monitors their status to guarantee their safety and well being. The Dutch-flagged vessel MV Hondius reached Spain with approximately 150 people on board including two Indian citizens according to a press statement from the Indian Embassy in Madrid. The ship was anchored near the Canary Islands in Spain during the Hantavirus outbreak. The passengers who were on board the ship completed their disembarkation process according to the established procedures of WHO and Spanish authorities. The Embassy reported that the Indian nationals are in good health and they are being transported to the Netherlands where they will undergo quarantine according to health safety protocols.