Cockroach Janta Party Jantar Mantar Protest LIVE Update: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Lands In Delhi, Check Protests Dos And Dont’s

Cockroach Janta Party jantar mantar protest LIVE Update: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to stage a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

CJP Protest Live updates

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), started by Boston University grad and digital strategist Abhijeet Dipke, is gearing up for a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 6. Everyone will be protesting for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.

The announcement came from the party’s X handle. Dipke, who’s been running things from afar, says he’s heading back to India for the event and is ready to let the constitution decide his fate.

Saurav Das, an investigative journalist and CJP’s chief spokesperson, says the group’s aim is to push for accountability in education, not just score political points.

So where did CJP come from? The name and idea popped up after Chief Justice Surya Kant compared young, unemployed people with fake law degrees to cockroaches during a court hearing. People ran with the insult online, and the whole thing snowballed into this satirical movement.

What started as an internet trend has now become a big online community. The party claims millions of supporters across social media, and their Instagram has shot past 8 million followers. They’ve picked up backing from public figures too, like activist Sonam Wangchuk and actor Prakash Raj.

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