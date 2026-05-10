FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Score La Liga: FCB 2-0 RMA After 45 Minutes | Marcus Rashford, Ferran Torres Strike For Blaugrana In First Half

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga Live: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage El Clasico clash as FCB eye 29th league title while taking on RMA at Camp Nou. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.
FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025/26 Live Score: Ferran Torres doubled the lead for FC Barcelona in the 18th minute after a stunning free kick goal from Marcus Rashford. The Loanee from Manchester United made an early impact in the El Clasico against Real Madrid. Rashford scored in only the ninth minute with a free kick from the right edge of the penalty area, beating Thibaut Courtois between the sticks for Los Blancos. Stay tuned for Barcelona vs Real Madrid live score, FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid key moments, and real-time coverage from this El Clasico FCB vs RMA La Liga encounter here on NewsX.
It is El Clasico from Camp Nou, and there is no other game bigger than this. No matter how heated up the week leading up to the game has been, fans would expect the roof to go up as the referee blows the whistle to kick off the clash. It is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, and it certainly does not get better than this. While the hosts would eye a 29th league title with a draw or a win against their arch-rivals, Los Blancos would want to put everything that has happened in the last couple of days behind them.
While footballers are often expected to be aggressive on the field against their opponents, things are a bit different in the Real Madrid camp. Leading up to this crucial clash, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were involved in a fight at Los Blancos’ training facility in Valdebebas. Valverde had to be hospitalised after reportedly being knocked out by a punch from his French teammate and therefore ruled out for two weeks. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona needs a draw or a win tonight to win the title, which would mean back-to-back trophyless seasons for Real Madrid.
The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is arguably the biggest and fiercest rivalry in all sports. It is no surprise that matches between them are termed ‘El Clasico’. More often than not, when these two teams take the field, the match lives up to the name and gives fans a night to remember. In the past, the two Spanish giants have met each other on 191 occasions in La Liga. Los Blancos hold a slender lead with 80 wins as opposed to FCB’s 76 wins. There have been 35 draws between the two teams in La Liga; however, even when there is no winner between these teams, there is no shortage of action.
Despite all the tensions from the Real Madrid camp, it is the news about Kylian Mbappe missing El Clasico that has been making the headlines in the past few hours. The French striker is unarguably the biggest signing of Los Blancos since, possibly, Cristiano Ronaldo. However, since his arrival, RMA has gone trophyless for two years, and to top all of that, his missing the crucial clash against FC Barcelona has turned the fans against him. There are ‘Kylian Mbappe Out’ petitions that are being signed by millions of people on the internet.
FC Barcelona Predicted XI: Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Gavi; Marcus Rashford, Dani Olmo, Fermín Lopez, Ferran Torres
Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Fran García; Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni; Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Gonzalo Garcia
And the first-half whistle has been blown, and Barcelona leads the El Clasico by two goals to nil against Real Madrid at Camp Nou. Only 45 minutes are left for FC Barcelona to win their 29th La Liga title and they could do it in some style against their arch-rivals.
Rashford could have easily made this game 3-0 in favour of Barcelona.
Madrid are not even offering any type of competition pic.twitter.com/jhan4Zphlq
— O-O-P (@okiTwits) May 10, 2026
Half-time is approaching at Spotify Camp Nou, and Barcelona still appears to be ruthless as the players are trying to find another goal despite leading by two goals.
Barcelona has been right on the money even after scoring a couple of goals. The Culers had a couple of goal-scoring opportunities again. It was again Marcus Rashford who found himself one vs two against Thibaut Courtois. However, the Belgian keeper got a hand to his shot, deflecting it wide for a corner. From the corner, Dani Olmo got a chance with some time on his hand; however, he sliced the ball wide for a goal kick to Real Madrid.
The Barcelona players are turning on the aggression at Camp Nou. While they have made a few tackles in the last few minutes, they have been pretty clinical to not give Real Madrid any fouls. The support of a passionate crowd has certainly helped in lifting the spirits of the players.