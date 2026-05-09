FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights ISL: FCG 1-1 MBSG At Full-Time | Ronney Willson, Jamie Maclaren On Target; Match Ends In A Draw

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MBSG at Fatorda.
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan AS IT HAPPENED ISL: FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant shared points in a 1-1 draw in a crucial ISL 2025-26 title-race clash in Goa. The result could benefit Jamshedpur FC, while East Bengal FC will also be pleased to see the Mariners drop points. The first half ended goalless despite both sides creating chances. Jamie Maclaren finally broke the deadlock in the 56th minute to give Mohun Bagan the lead, but FC Goa responded through Ronney, who scored the equaliser to make it 1-1. Both teams searched for a late winner, but neither could find the breakthrough as the match ended level at full-time. Stay tuned for FCG vs MBSG live score, FCG vs MBSG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCG vs MBSG encounter here on NewsX.
Here’s a look at Ronney Willson’s goal that earned a point for Goa!
Goa respond to restore parity! 💪
Ronney Willson’s whipped ball into the box deceives Kaith, who’s unable to save as it loops over him and into the net. 🤯
Watch #FCGMBSG live on @fancode. 💻#ISL12 #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/g4F87yArbP
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) May 9, 2026
That’s it! It’s full-time here in Goa! Mohun Bagan and FC Goa both have lost points! This gives an impetus to make most use of the chances to Jamshedpur tonight. East Bengal will be happy side after knowing that their arch-rivals have lost two valuable points.
5 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Goa finds space once again from the right flank! Rabeeh goes on his on and tries to square it off to Yasir, but the touch was too heavy and the ball goes out of play!
Here’s a look at Jamie Maclaren’s goal!
Jamie Maclaren slots home after Sandesh Jhingan loses his footing at the back. ♟️
Here’s how the Mariners found the breakthrough in Goa. ⚡️
Watch #FCGMBSG LIVE on @FanCode. 💻#ISL12 pic.twitter.com/kHnTPySMG5
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) May 9, 2026