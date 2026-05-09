LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Governor Arlekar agni Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump Governor Arlekar agni Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump Governor Arlekar agni Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump Governor Arlekar agni Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Governor Arlekar agni Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump Governor Arlekar agni Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump Governor Arlekar agni Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump Governor Arlekar agni Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 blockchain hype trading Tamil Nadu government Coronavirus bjp alien sightings VITEEE donald trump
LIVE TV
Live

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights ISL: FCG 1-1 MBSG At Full-Time | Ronney Willson, Jamie Maclaren On Target; Match Ends In A Draw

🕒 Updated: May 9, 2026 19:05:40 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MBSG at Fatorda.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL 2025-26
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL 2025-26

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan AS IT HAPPENED ISL: FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant shared points in a 1-1 draw in a crucial ISL 2025-26 title-race clash in Goa. The result could benefit Jamshedpur FC, while East Bengal FC will also be pleased to see the Mariners drop points. The first half ended goalless despite both sides creating chances. Jamie Maclaren finally broke the deadlock in the 56th minute to give Mohun Bagan the lead, but FC Goa responded through Ronney, who scored the equaliser to make it 1-1. Both teams searched for a late winner, but neither could find the breakthrough as the match ended level at full-time. Stay tuned for FCG vs MBSG live score, FCG vs MBSG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCG vs MBSG encounter here on NewsX.

FC Goa Looking To Revive Title Momentum

FC Goa’s title push was dealt a blow as they fell by the narrowest of margins to Jamshedpur FC, a result that halted their momentum at a crucial juncture of the season. But the Gaurs are still in the hunt, trailing the league leaders by just two points and keeping their destiny very much alive.

Coach Manolo Marquez will be looking for a big reaction from his players against one of the toughest teams in the division. Goa will rely on their energetic attacking style but defensive discipline will be equally important against Mohun Bagan’s dangerous frontline.

The Gaurs could have a massive advantage playing at home, knowing that another loss could really put a dent in their chances of winning the ISL trophy this season. Goa will come out with intensity, aggression and urgency from the first whistle.

Mohun Bagan Aim To Return To Summit

Mohun Bagan might have been far from perfect in recent weeks but the Mariners have still been able to win three of their last four games to cement their place as one of the strongest contenders for the ISL crown.

Coach Sergio Lobera will hope his side return refreshed and sharp after a near three-week break for a crucial stretch of fixtures. Mohun Bagan have a great opportunity to move back to the top of the standings with games in hand over a number of rivals.

The Mariners will be looking at controlling possession and releasing the creativity of their attacking players to split Goa’s defence. At the same time, the compact defensive shape will be crucial to stop Goa’s quick transitions and attacking moves.

A win in Goa will give Mohun Bagan a massive psychological edge in the title race but any dropped points could make their quest for the championship difficult.

Head-To-Head Record

There have been some good battles over the years between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan, with the Mariners having the edge overall.

  • Matches Played – 10
  • FC Goa Wins – 3
  • Mohun Bagan Wins – 6
  • Draws – 1

Live Updates

  • 18:59 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: Willson's wonder goal!

    Here’s a look at Ronney Willson’s goal that earned a point for Goa!

  • 18:55 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 1-1 MBSG At Full-Time

    That’s it! It’s full-time here in Goa! Mohun Bagan and FC Goa both have lost points! This gives an impetus to make most use of the chances to Jamshedpur tonight. East Bengal will be happy side after knowing that their arch-rivals have lost two valuable points. 

  • 18:51 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 1-1 MBSG After 90+5 Minutes

    5 minutes have been added on for stoppages! 

  • 18:35 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 1-1 MBSG After 79 Minutes

    Goa finds space once again from the right flank! Rabeeh goes on his on and tries to square it off to Yasir, but the touch was too heavy and the ball goes out of play! 

  • 18:33 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates: FCG 1-1 MBSG After 77 Minutes

    Here’s a look at Jamie Maclaren’s goal! 

Load More
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights ISL: FCG 1-1 MBSG At Full-Time | Ronney Willson, Jamie Maclaren On Target; Match Ends In A Draw

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights ISL: FCG 1-1 MBSG At Full-Time | Ronney Willson, Jamie Maclaren On Target; Match Ends In A Draw

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights ISL: FCG 1-1 MBSG At Full-Time | Ronney Willson, Jamie Maclaren On Target; Match Ends In A Draw
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights ISL: FCG 1-1 MBSG At Full-Time | Ronney Willson, Jamie Maclaren On Target; Match Ends In A Draw
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights ISL: FCG 1-1 MBSG At Full-Time | Ronney Willson, Jamie Maclaren On Target; Match Ends In A Draw
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights ISL: FCG 1-1 MBSG At Full-Time | Ronney Willson, Jamie Maclaren On Target; Match Ends In A Draw

QUICK LINKS