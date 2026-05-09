FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table, Gaurs Aim Strong Hold In Title Contention

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MBSG at Fatorda.
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates ISL: The Indian Super League title race is heating up and Saturday’s clash between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant could be decisive in shaping the 2025-26 campaign. Both teams enter the encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 9 knowing that three points could be a huge shot in the arm for their title aspirations. Stay tuned for FCG vs MBSG live score, FCG vs MBSG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCG vs MBSG encounter here on NewsX.
Mohun Bagan may not have looked at their dominant best lately, but winning three of their last four matches has kept them firmly in the ISL title race. After an extended break, Sergio Lobera will expect his players to return with renewed energy for a crucial phase of the campaign. With games in hand over several rivals, the Mariners have a strong chance to climb back to the top of the table. They are expected to focus on controlling possession and using their attacking quality to trouble Goa’s backline, while staying defensively organised to deal with the hosts’ quick counter-attacks. A victory...
FC Goa suffered a setback in their title race after a narrow defeat to Jamshedpur FC, but the Gaurs remain firmly in contention, sitting just two points behind the leaders. Manolo Marquez will expect a strong response from his side against Mohun Bagan, with Goa aiming to use their attacking intensity and home advantage to bounce back. However, another defeat could seriously damage their ISL title hopes.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan all the way from the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon!