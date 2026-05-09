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FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table, Gaurs Aim Strong Hold In Title Contention

🕒 Updated: May 9, 2026 15:48:29 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MBSG at Fatorda.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL 2025-26
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL 2025-26

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates ISL: The Indian Super League title race is heating up and Saturday’s clash between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant could be decisive in shaping the 2025-26 campaign. Both teams enter the encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 9 knowing that three points could be a huge shot in the arm for their title aspirations. Stay tuned for FCG vs MBSG live score, FCG vs MBSG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCG vs MBSG encounter here on NewsX.

FC Goa Looking To Revive Title Momentum

FC Goa’s title push was dealt a blow as they fell by the narrowest of margins to Jamshedpur FC, a result that halted their momentum at a crucial juncture of the season. But the Gaurs are still in the hunt, trailing the league leaders by just two points and keeping their destiny very much alive.

Coach Manolo Marquez will be looking for a big reaction from his players against one of the toughest teams in the division. Goa will rely on their energetic attacking style but defensive discipline will be equally important against Mohun Bagan’s dangerous frontline.

The Gaurs could have a massive advantage playing at home, knowing that another loss could really put a dent in their chances of winning the ISL trophy this season. Goa will come out with intensity, aggression and urgency from the first whistle.

Mohun Bagan Aim To Return To Summit

Mohun Bagan might have been far from perfect in recent weeks but the Mariners have still been able to win three of their last four games to cement their place as one of the strongest contenders for the ISL crown.

Coach Sergio Lobera will hope his side return refreshed and sharp after a near three-week break for a crucial stretch of fixtures. Mohun Bagan have a great opportunity to move back to the top of the standings with games in hand over a number of rivals.

The Mariners will be looking at controlling possession and releasing the creativity of their attacking players to split Goa’s defence. At the same time, the compact defensive shape will be crucial to stop Goa’s quick transitions and attacking moves.

A win in Goa will give Mohun Bagan a massive psychological edge in the title race but any dropped points could make their quest for the championship difficult.

Head-To-Head Record

There have been some good battles over the years between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan, with the Mariners having the edge overall.

  • Matches Played – 10
  • FC Goa Wins – 3
  • Mohun Bagan Wins – 6
  • Draws – 1

Live Updates

  • 15:45 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live ISL Score: Head-To-Head Record

    FC Goa and Mohun Bagan have shared several competitive encounters over the years, with the Mariners holding a superior record in this fixture. Out of the 10 matches played between the two sides, Mohun Bagan have won six times, while FC Goa have emerged victorious on three occasions. One match between the teams ended in a draw.

  • 15:42 (IST) 09 May 2026

    Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and ISL Updates: MBSG Preview

    Mohun Bagan may not have looked at their dominant best lately, but winning three of their last four matches has kept them firmly in the ISL title race. After an extended break, Sergio Lobera will expect his players to return with renewed energy for a crucial phase of the campaign. With games in hand over several rivals, the Mariners have a strong chance to climb back to the top of the table. They are expected to focus on controlling possession and using their attacking quality to trouble Goa’s backline, while staying defensively organised to deal with the hosts’ quick counter-attacks. A victory...

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  • 15:41 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates: FCG Preview

    FC Goa suffered a setback in their title race after a narrow defeat to Jamshedpur FC, but the Gaurs remain firmly in contention, sitting just two points behind the leaders. Manolo Marquez will expect a strong response from his side against Mohun Bagan, with Goa aiming to use their attacking intensity and home advantage to bounce back. However, another defeat could seriously damage their ISL title hopes.

  • 15:38 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ISL 2025-26 match between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan all the way from the Fatorda Stadium in Madgaon!

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table, Gaurs Aim Strong Hold In Title Contention

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FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table, Gaurs Aim Strong Hold In Title Contention

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FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table, Gaurs Aim Strong Hold In Title Contention
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table, Gaurs Aim Strong Hold In Title Contention
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table, Gaurs Aim Strong Hold In Title Contention
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: Mariners Eye Top Spot In League Table, Gaurs Aim Strong Hold In Title Contention

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