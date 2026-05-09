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FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Goalless At Half-Time

🕒 Updated: May 9, 2026 18:13:51 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MBSG at Fatorda.

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL 2025-26
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL 2025-26

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates ISL:  It’s goalless at the break in Goa as both sides head into half-time with everything still to play for in this crucial ISL title-race clash. Both teams created promising chances in the opening 45 minutes, but neither could find the finishing touch needed to break the deadlock. With valuable points at stake that could heavily impact the title race, the intensity is expected to rise in the second half as both teams push for a decisive breakthrough. Stay tuned for FCG vs MBSG live score, FCG vs MBSG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCG vs MBSG encounter here on NewsX.

FC Goa Looking To Revive Title Momentum

FC Goa’s title push was dealt a blow as they fell by the narrowest of margins to Jamshedpur FC, a result that halted their momentum at a crucial juncture of the season. But the Gaurs are still in the hunt, trailing the league leaders by just two points and keeping their destiny very much alive.

Coach Manolo Marquez will be looking for a big reaction from his players against one of the toughest teams in the division. Goa will rely on their energetic attacking style but defensive discipline will be equally important against Mohun Bagan’s dangerous frontline.

The Gaurs could have a massive advantage playing at home, knowing that another loss could really put a dent in their chances of winning the ISL trophy this season. Goa will come out with intensity, aggression and urgency from the first whistle.

Mohun Bagan Aim To Return To Summit

Mohun Bagan might have been far from perfect in recent weeks but the Mariners have still been able to win three of their last four games to cement their place as one of the strongest contenders for the ISL crown.

Coach Sergio Lobera will hope his side return refreshed and sharp after a near three-week break for a crucial stretch of fixtures. Mohun Bagan have a great opportunity to move back to the top of the standings with games in hand over a number of rivals.

The Mariners will be looking at controlling possession and releasing the creativity of their attacking players to split Goa’s defence. At the same time, the compact defensive shape will be crucial to stop Goa’s quick transitions and attacking moves.

A win in Goa will give Mohun Bagan a massive psychological edge in the title race but any dropped points could make their quest for the championship difficult.

Head-To-Head Record

There have been some good battles over the years between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan, with the Mariners having the edge overall.

  • Matches Played – 10
  • FC Goa Wins – 3
  • Mohun Bagan Wins – 6
  • Draws – 1

Live Updates

  • 18:13 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 0-1 MBSG After 56 Minutes

    GOOOOAL!! Mohun Bagan break the deadlock! FC Goa commits a huge blunder in giving Maclaren space and the Australian easily scores past the Goa GK to make it 1-0 with two defenders by his side!

  • 18:10 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 0-0 MBSG After 54 Minutes

    Chance for Goa from inside the box and the shot from Pol Moreno hits Tom Aldred! The Bagan defender was at the right place at the right time to thwart the incoming shot! 

  • 18:05 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: FCG 0-0 MBSG After 48 Minutes

    We are back for the second-half! Mohun Bagan bring in Manvir Singh in the line-up as they look to break the deadlock! 

  • 18:01 (IST) 09 May 2026

    Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: Match Stats...

    Score at half-time remains goalless between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Mohun Bagan dominated possession with 65%, while FC Goa had 35% of the ball. Mohun Bagan registered 10 shots compared to FC Goa’s 3 attempts. Both teams struggled with finishing, as Mohun Bagan managed only 2 shots on target while FC Goa had 1. FC Goa committed more fouls in the first half with 6 fouls, whereas Mohun Bagan conceded only 2. FC Goa picked up 2 yellow cards, while Mohun Bagan received 1 caution. Neither side has received a red card so far. Mohun Bagan were caught offside 3 times, while FC Goa...

    Read Full Story
  • 17:58 (IST) 09 May 2026

    FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates and Score: All Square At The Fatorda!

    Even-stevens at the break! 

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FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Goalless At Half-Time

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FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Goalless At Half-Time
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Goalless At Half-Time
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Goalless At Half-Time
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Goalless At Half-Time

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