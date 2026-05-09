FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score ISL: FCG 0-0 MBSG | Goalless At Half-Time

FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as FCG take on MBSG at Fatorda.
FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Live Score and Updates ISL: It’s goalless at the break in Goa as both sides head into half-time with everything still to play for in this crucial ISL title-race clash. Both teams created promising chances in the opening 45 minutes, but neither could find the finishing touch needed to break the deadlock. With valuable points at stake that could heavily impact the title race, the intensity is expected to rise in the second half as both teams push for a decisive breakthrough. Stay tuned for FCG vs MBSG live score, FCG vs MBSG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster FCG vs MBSG encounter here on NewsX.
GOOOOAL!! Mohun Bagan break the deadlock! FC Goa commits a huge blunder in giving Maclaren space and the Australian easily scores past the Goa GK to make it 1-0 with two defenders by his side!
Chance for Goa from inside the box and the shot from Pol Moreno hits Tom Aldred! The Bagan defender was at the right place at the right time to thwart the incoming shot!
We are back for the second-half! Mohun Bagan bring in Manvir Singh in the line-up as they look to break the deadlock!
Score at half-time remains goalless between FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Mohun Bagan dominated possession with 65%, while FC Goa had 35% of the ball. Mohun Bagan registered 10 shots compared to FC Goa’s 3 attempts. Both teams struggled with finishing, as Mohun Bagan managed only 2 shots on target while FC Goa had 1. FC Goa committed more fouls in the first half with 6 fouls, whereas Mohun Bagan conceded only 2. FC Goa picked up 2 yellow cards, while Mohun Bagan received 1 caution. Neither side has received a red card so far. Mohun Bagan were caught offside 3 times, while FC Goa...
Even-stevens at the break!
Keenly contested between the Gaurs and the Mariners, but there’s nothing to separate the sides at the break at the Fatorda. 🟰#ISL12 #FCGMBSG #ForcaGoa #JoyMohunBagan pic.twitter.com/JJksP9Xwlp
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) May 9, 2026