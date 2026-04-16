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LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Kingsmen Look to Return to Winning Ways vs Mohammad Rizwan-Led Pindiz in Karachi

🕒 Updated: April 16, 2026 14:33:50 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

HYK vs RWP Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Catch live cricket score, Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz live score, PSL 2026 live match updates, HYK vs RWP live cricket score, and ball-by-by commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz match of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi here on NewsX.

HYK vs RWP Live Cricket Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates From Karachi | Image Credit: AI
HYK vs RWP Live Cricket Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates From Karachi | Image Credit: AI

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match 24: Bottom-Placed Teams Eye Turnaround at Karachi. It’s a battle between the two bottom-placed sides in the Pakistan Super League 2026 as Hyderabad Kingsmen take on Rawalpindiz in Match 24 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on April 16.

Both Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz are new entrants in PSL 2026 but have struggled to make an impact so far. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the tournament, and both sides will be desperate to gain an edge and revive their campaigns.

With two wins from six matches, Hyderabad Kingsmen are currently placed sixth on the PSL 2026 points table. Led by Marnus Labuschagne, the Kingsmen have struggled to maintain consistency, registering four losses so far. However, Hyderabad will look to bounce back with a strong performance and keep their playoff hopes alive.

On the other hand, Rawalpindiz, captained by Mohammad Rizwan, are yet to open their account this season. They sit at the bottom of the table with five consecutive defeats, making this a must-win clash for the side.

Rawalpindiz’s campaign has been underwhelming, with both their batting and bowling units failing to click as a team. Despite the setbacks, they will be eager to break their losing streak and finally get their first points on the PSL 2026 standings.

With both teams aiming to climb up the table, this Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz clash promises to be a crucial encounter. While Rawalpindiz fight to stay alive in the tournament, Hyderabad Kingsmen will look to build momentum and push for a playoff spot in PSL 2026. 

HYK vs RWP SQUADS PSL 2026 TODAY MATCH

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Abdullah Fazal, Sam Billings, Saad Masood, Asif Afridi, Mubasir Khan, Ben Sears, Mohammad Amir, Kamran Ghulam, Amad Butt, Cole McConchie, Rishad Hossain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir Khan, Jalat Khan, Dian Forrester, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah
Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood, Mohammad Ali, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain

Live Updates

  • 14:11 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad vs Rawalpindiz Live Score Today: Bat First or Bowl... Thoughts on Karachi Track?

  • 14:02 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    PSL 2026 Live Cricket Score HYK vs RWP Match Updates: Labuschagne Holds The Key For Kingsmen

  • 14:00 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    HYK vs RWP Live Score Today: Hyderabad or Rawalpindiz — Who Will Come Out Triumphant in the Battle of Newcomers?

    Hyderabad Kingsmen take on Rawalpindiz in a crucial PSL 2026 clash. Rawalpindiz are yet to open their account this season and have endured a tough start in their debut campaign. With pressure mounting, the Pindiz will be desperate to secure their first win and get their Pakistan Super League 2026 campaign back on track.

  • 13:53 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Cricket Score: Big Battle Coming up From Karachi!

  • 13:30 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    HYK vs RWP Live Score Today: It's Match Time in Karachi!

    Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the Pakistan Super League match no. 24 between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. Hyderabad Kingsmen are currently placed sixth on the PSL 2026 points table, with two wins from six matches so far. As the Pakistan Super League 2026 enters a decisive phase, the Kingsmen will be aiming for a crucial win to boost their playoff chances and stay in contention for the next round.

LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Kingsmen Look to Return to Winning Ways vs Mohammad Rizwan-Led Pindiz in Karachi

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LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Kingsmen Look to Return to Winning Ways vs Mohammad Rizwan-Led Pindiz in Karachi

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LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Kingsmen Look to Return to Winning Ways vs Mohammad Rizwan-Led Pindiz in Karachi
LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Kingsmen Look to Return to Winning Ways vs Mohammad Rizwan-Led Pindiz in Karachi
LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Kingsmen Look to Return to Winning Ways vs Mohammad Rizwan-Led Pindiz in Karachi
LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score Today PSL 2026 Match Updates: Kingsmen Look to Return to Winning Ways vs Mohammad Rizwan-Led Pindiz in Karachi

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