IND vs ENG U19 Today Match Highlights World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record Sixth Title

🕒 Updated: February 6, 2026 22:26:42 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Final Match Highlights: India defeated England by 100 runs in the final to clinch their record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi stealing the spotlight through a sensational 175 off 80 balls in the summit clash.

Image Credit: X/ICC
LIVE| IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates, Full Scorecard | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ayush Mhatre key for India | Image Credit: X/ICC

IND vs ENG U19 Match Highlights Today World Cup Final From Harare:  Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the grand stage with a jaw-dropping 175 to power India to a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title with a 100-run victory over England in the final in Harare on Friday.

The triumph adds to India’s previous titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, underlining their dominance in the tournament’s history. The 14-year-old Sooryavanshi blazed his way to a stunning 175 off just 80 balls, recording the fastest 150 in Under-19 cricket history, reaching the milestone in 71 deliveries, as India piled up a daunting 411 for 9 after electing to bat.

India vs England  U19 World Cup Final Match Highlights

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh. 

England U19 Squad: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (wk/C), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.

Live Updates

  • 22:02 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    IND U19 vs ENG U19 Live Score Today: Moments like these, Team India

  • 20:38 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    U19 World Cup Live Score And Updates: Chin up, England!

    England’s chase began positively, with Ben Dawkins, Ben Mayes, and captain Thomas Rew keeping pace early on. However, Rew’s dismissal sparked a dramatic collapse, with four wickets falling for just three runs. Caleb Falconer and James Minto tried to revive hopes with a 92-run stand, but the task proved too steep. Falconer fought till the end with a valiant 115 off 67 balls, falling as the last wicket.

  • 20:38 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    India vs England Live Score Today U19 Final: Full Scorecard

  • 20:38 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    IND vs ENG U19 Live Score And Updates: A win for the ages for this young Team India

    Chasing 412 in a World Cup final was always a daunting task, and despite a spirited fight, England eventually fell short as India sealed their third title in eight years. After winning the toss, Ayush Mhatre opted to bat, backing his side on a good surface — and India delivered in style.

    Vaibhav Sooryavanshi led the charge with a breathtaking 175 off 80 balls, tearing into the England attack from the outset with fearless strokeplay. Strong support around him helped India surge past the 400 mark.

  • 20:29 (IST) 06 Feb 2026

    IND Under-19 vs ENG Under-19 Live Cricket Score: The winning moment!

IND vs ENG U19 Today Match Highlights World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record Sixth Title

IND vs ENG U19 Today Match Highlights World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record Sixth Title

IND vs ENG U19 Today Match Highlights World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record Sixth Title
IND vs ENG U19 Today Match Highlights World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record Sixth Title
IND vs ENG U19 Today Match Highlights World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record Sixth Title
IND vs ENG U19 Today Match Highlights World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record Sixth Title

QUICK LINKS