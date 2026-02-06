IND vs ENG U19 Today Match Highlights World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Bowlers Shine As India Beat England by 100 Runs to Clinch Record Sixth Title

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Final Match Highlights: India defeated England by 100 runs in the final to clinch their record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi stealing the spotlight through a sensational 175 off 80 balls in the summit clash.

LIVE| IND vs ENG Live Score U19 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates, Full Scorecard | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ayush Mhatre key for India | Image Credit: X/ICC

IND vs ENG U19 Match Highlights Today World Cup Final From Harare: Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the grand stage with a jaw-dropping 175 to power India to a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title with a 100-run victory over England in the final in Harare on Friday.

The triumph adds to India’s previous titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, underlining their dominance in the tournament’s history. The 14-year-old Sooryavanshi blazed his way to a stunning 175 off just 80 balls, recording the fastest 150 in Under-19 cricket history, reaching the milestone in 71 deliveries, as India piled up a daunting 411 for 9 after electing to bat.

India vs England U19 World Cup Final Match Highlights

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.