India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Super Four Match 2: India Faces Pakistan For The Second Time In Asia Cup 2025

(Image Credit: News X)

India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asian Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2 IND Vs PAK Scorecard: India and Pakistan are setting up for another clash on Sunday, September 21, in the high stake Super Four of Asian Cup 2025 at Dubai International Stadium. India and Pakistan led the Group A with three and two wins respectively. In the group stage, India had beat Pakistan by seven wickets earlier in the tournament. The controversy around that match was not low, with boycott calls were called prior to the match, and at the match, Suryakumar Yadav and his team alleged that they had refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team as customary. The Pakistan Team requested the referee of the match, Andy Pycroft, to be removed but that was rejected by ICC. The match between the Super Four begins at 8.00 PM IST with a toss scheduled at around 7:30 PM IST. The match can be viewed by the Indian viewers on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi commentary), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu and Tamil), and Sony Sports 5. In the case of streaming, the game will be offered on the Sony Liv application and webpage. Since the competition is intense, each party will want to dominate not only the points but the morale as well as the winner gains a psychological advantage as one goes further into the Super Four and the final. It is a game where high voltage cricket will be played, enthusiastic crowds will be present, and even the star performers may deliver decisive performances.