Home > Sports > IND VS PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How ad Where to Watch India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE Score on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S and India

IND VS PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How ad Where to Watch India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE Score on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S and India

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, IND vs PAK LIVE Score Streaming Apps: India captain Suryakumar Yadav win toss and opt to bowl first against Pakistan in a high-voltage Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Get match date, time, squads, live streaming on SonyLIV, and key player details. Don’t miss the epic India vs Pakistan rivalry with all updates, predictions, and highlights.

When, where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online (Photo: X)
When, where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV and online (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: September 21, 2025 20:32:49 IST

IND VS PAK Live Streaming: On Sunday, September 21, India will go against arch-rivals Pakistan in the second Super Four match of the current Asia Cup 2025.

The game is scheduled in the Dubai International Stadium, a week after their group stage, with controversy at the same venue. India had emerged as a seven-wicket winner in that match.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four LIVE Streaming

India and Pakistan are two participants of the continental tournament, which came out of Group A. On an invincible note, the defending champions secured their passage to the second round of the Asia Cup by beating the UAE, and Pakistan before escaping a miracle against a gallant Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Super Four Match 2

On the other hand, Pakistan, a two-time champion, defeated the UAE and Oman to finish second in the group.

In the case of India, Abhishek Sharma is their star player, having trounced 99 runs in three games with a strike rate of 225 – the most in the tournament so far. Kuldeep Yadav, with an average of six wickets, has picked up the ball.

In the case of Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman has been their most productive batter as he made 90 runs in three games, with their opener Saim Ayub being impressive on the bowling front with a wicket average of 10.16 and three forgettable ducks.

India vs Pakistan: Who is in the squad? 

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandaya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Key details you need to know about India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: 

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match be held?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match will be played on Sunday, September 21 at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE.. 

IND VS PAK Live Streaming: Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium at Dubai. The Sony Sports Network will also broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match live.

IND VS PAK Live Streaming: Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match live streaming be available?

The Sony Liv app and web will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four game. The game will be accessible on OTTplay as well.

IND VS PAK Live Streaming: Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in USA?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match streaming on Willow TV (through Sling TV) in USA.

Tags: asia cup 2025, india vs pakistan, super 4 match

IND VS PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How ad Where to Watch India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE Score on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S and India

IND VS PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How ad Where to Watch India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE Score on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S and India
IND VS PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How ad Where to Watch India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE Score on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S and India
IND VS PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How ad Where to Watch India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE Score on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S and India
IND VS PAK Live Streaming, Asia Cup Super Four: How ad Where to Watch India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE Score on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop in The U.S and India

