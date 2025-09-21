‘Business End Kaise Ho Gaya?’ Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Journalist In Splits Ahead Of India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025

India captain Suryakumar Yadav was caught in an interest transaction with a newspaper reporter after the Asia Cup 2025 game against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.

Once the reporter alleged that the tournament is entering the business part, Suryakumar knocked all of the people in the press box with a typical, comic response.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Witty Response After India’s Win Over Oman

Team India had a perfect record of 100 per cent in the group stage with all three matches won in the group stage. On Sunday, September 1, Suryakumar and his men will now play Pakistan in a Super Four match in Dubai.

Suryakumar, in the manner that he was batting, also did the same during a press conference, after giving an interesting answer to a question.

“Oh, dada, abhi to chalu hua hai yaar, business end kaise ho gaya?”

Suryakumar also stated that they were geared and preparing to play their match against Pakistan in advance, and his team needed to approach the match one match at a time and not count on past achievements.

“We’re Taking It One Game at a Time”

“I feel we made a good preparation and it is leading up to the tournament and we had 3 good games as well, so we are doing what we can do best,” said Suryakumar adding, “As I said on the toss itself, that we want to follow all the good habits and as I said we will win the game doing one game at a time, so of course it will be a good game and we have to start with a good start and whoever plays well will have the game in our favor.”

During the first encounter of the current Asia Cup, Suryakumar was the highest scorer, who batted unbeaten 47 off 37 balls as India overcame a 128-run target within 15.5 overs.

The winning party in the last nine T20I series between India and Pakistan is the one that has been chasing. The only exemption was T20 World Cup game in New York last year, where India had won batting first.

