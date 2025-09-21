LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!

Sri Lanka, came very close to end of Asia Cup 2025 but Bangladesh played really well today. It was one of those matches where you couldn't take the eyes off just for a minute. This victory boosted Bangladesh's Super Four hopes.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 21, 2025 00:24:43 IST

In a thriller match of Super Four Of Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh defated Sri Lanka with reaching 169 runs. Sri Lankan batters, For example Dasun Shanaka had an amazing run of 64 not out of 37 balls and helping Sri Lanka with 168 target.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Highlights

During the toss, Bangladesh won it and captain Litton Das opted for bowling as he was not sure of the pitch condition. Sri Lanka began the innings steadily, with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis blazing opening bombing roles. Sometimes Sri Lanka were in commanding positions, but Bangladesh countered with a vital spell during the mid overs through spin resources Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed. Mustafizur Rahman also claimed three wickets for 20, limiting Sri Lanka again towards the back end of the innings. 



Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Heated Drama in Asia Cup Super Four 2025 

When the game was almost over, Bangladesh required 5 runs on 6 balls. And then the drama began, The first delivery of the last over was struck by Jaker Ali for four runs to even out the game, but he got out with the subsequent ball. It was a tense one, but in the end, Bangladesh remained cool and emerged victorious, which is a crucial victory for Bangladesh in the Super Four phase since it is a turn around of their defeat to Sri Lanka in the Group B match.

Also Read: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: SuryaKumar Yadav Reveals ‘His Secret’ Before India vs Pakistan Clash Of Super Four

Tags: asia cup 2025Asia Cup super Four 2025home-hero-pos-7SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025sri lanka vs bangladesh

RELATED News

PKL 12: Haryana Steelers secure narrow victory over Tamil Thalaivas; Manpreet Singh records historic win as coach
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: SuryaKumar Yadav Reveals ‘His Secret’ Before India vs Pakistan Clash Of Super Four
Belief, team spirit, discipline: Captain Fatima outlines Pakistan's mantra for Women's World Cup 2025
Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record Held By Virat Kohli, Making History With Every Stroke!
Hardik Pandya gets 'Impact Player of the Match' medal following win over Oman

LATEST NEWS

Mammootty expresses pride in "colleague and brother" Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke honour, Dulquer Salmaan, Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumar and others react
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!
"I think it's a gain for us, we will have more startups….": EAC-PM Chairman S Mahendra Dev on US' H-1B move
H-1B Visa Updates: Indian Embassy In US Gives Emergency Contact For Indian Nationals In The USA
Sukhbir Badal flags off 100 trucks of maize silage for distribution in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Europe Cyber Attack Chaos
US Senators introduce Shrimp Tariff Act to protect Louisiana industry against alleged unfair trade practices by India
Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for public homage: Assam CM ensures elaborate arrangements
Farewell To Zubeen Garg: Final Tribute Planned On September 21 At Assam’s Sarusajai Stadium
Globe Civil Projects Secures ₹13.11 Crore EPC Contract for NIT Delhi Sports Complex
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!
Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!

QUICK LINKS