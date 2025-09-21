Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Bangladesh Defeats Sri Lanka In A Thrilling Match!

In a thriller match of Super Four Of Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh defated Sri Lanka with reaching 169 runs. Sri Lankan batters, For example Dasun Shanaka had an amazing run of 64 not out of 37 balls and helping Sri Lanka with 168 target.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Highlights

During the toss, Bangladesh won it and captain Litton Das opted for bowling as he was not sure of the pitch condition. Sri Lanka began the innings steadily, with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis blazing opening bombing roles. Sometimes Sri Lanka were in commanding positions, but Bangladesh countered with a vital spell during the mid overs through spin resources Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed. Mustafizur Rahman also claimed three wickets for 20, limiting Sri Lanka again towards the back end of the innings.

Bangladesh notch up a statement win ✌️ Led by incredible 5️⃣0️⃣s from Saif Hassan & Towhid Hridoy, 🇧🇩 channelled their inner tigers in an all-out attack on their opponents, claiming victory! 👏







Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Heated Drama in Asia Cup Super Four 2025

When the game was almost over, Bangladesh required 5 runs on 6 balls. And then the drama began, The first delivery of the last over was struck by Jaker Ali for four runs to even out the game, but he got out with the subsequent ball. It was a tense one, but in the end, Bangladesh remained cool and emerged victorious, which is a crucial victory for Bangladesh in the Super Four phase since it is a turn around of their defeat to Sri Lanka in the Group B match.

