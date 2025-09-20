LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: SuryaKumar Yadav Reveals 'His Secret' Before India vs Pakistan Clash Of Super Four

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: SuryaKumar Yadav Reveals 'His Secret' Before India vs Pakistan Clash Of Super Four

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 20, 2025 22:19:35 IST

Suryakumar Yadav, the T20I captain of India, has opened up about something that a lot of fans have probably noticed but few knew why, enlightening the fans on that moment he closes his eyes during the Indian national anthem prior to a game. Speaking ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game, SuryaKumar Yadav said that moment is very special for him, he closes his eyes to appreciate the honor and the responsibility and the pride he gets when he puts on the Indian jersey. 

Why Does SuryaKumar Yadav Closes His Eyes During National Anthem?

He stated every time he goes onto the field for India, it is a ‘proud moment,’ and every time ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is played, he feels thankful and thanks God he got the opportunity to represent their country. The practice is not for show, and it is not a way to demonstrate for the fans. Instead, this is his time to himself, it is an opportunity to gather himself for the privilege to play for his country each time. SKY’s comments came in a press conference soon after India’s win over Oman of the Asia Cup. The match against Pakistan was particularly momentous for him, it was his first time playing in that match as captain, and it happened to fall on his birthday aswell. Additionally, during that IND vs PAK encounter, Suryakumar closed his eyes when they played the anthem which was something that had drawn some attention. During the same match, SKY also played very strongly within the pressure and emotion and high score in the second innings and got India home for a seven wicket win with a six in the final ball. 

India vs Pakistan Super Four Asia Cup 2025 

Some of that context is well understood, in addition to this backdrop of border tensions, there have been events in Pahalgam in the background, and of course, the always present aspect of the rivalry with Pakistan adds its own layers of emotion and significance. However, SKY mentioned that closing his eyes is intended to reflect on, to be gracious and humble through a measure of gratefulness, where he is at that moment in time for the event. So it is symbolic humility and humbleness inward and not outward.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record Held By Virat Kohli, Making History With Every Stroke!

Tags: ind vs pakindia vs pakistanIndia vs Pakistan Super Four Asia Cup 2025suryakumar yadav

QUICK LINKS