Smriti Mandhana Breaks Record Held By Virat Kohli, Making History With Every Stroke!

Smriti Mandhana, one of India’s top notch women cricketers, has again found her name inscribed in history with an explosive performance in the ODI format. In the second ODI of the three match series against Australia at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Mandhana made a century her 12th ODI hundred with this feat, she equals the world record for the most centuries by an opener in women’s ODI cricket.

Smriti Mandhana Equals Virat Kohli’s Record

Nevertheless, her record breaking innings is distinguished by the rate at which she reached a hundred, she registered her hundred in just 77 balls which makes it her second fastest ODI hundred. She outpaces many Indian batsmen and women and of particular note, Smriti Mandhana bettered 12 year long record held by Virat Kohli for the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian. Earlier, Mandhana herself held that record with a 70 ball hundred against Ireland in Rajkot. Mandhana’s path in her career continues to trend upwards. Her consistency is highlighted by her raising centuries at such pace she required fewer innings to reach the mark than many other players. She also becomes the first player in women’s ODI history to have three or more centuries in two calendar years. Mandhana had already scored four centuries in 2024, an all time high.

Smriti Mandhana’s Record

Furthermore, the knock further solidified India’s position in the series and created a strong discussion encouraging yet another upcoming major tournament, the Women’s World Cup. With Mandhana continuing to handle pressure, challenge old records, and creating new benchmarks with her performances, she is certainly one of the stars in the future of Indian women’s cricket. The particular milestone of surpassing the 12 year mark of Virat Kohli’s former record, in contemporary terms is very profound for women’s cricket it demonstrates that, not only are women catching up, but now women are having player milestones of their own.

