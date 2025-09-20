LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘It’s Difficult, But You Manage’ Captain SuryaKumar Yadav On Handling Pre Match Tensions

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘It’s Difficult, But You Manage’ Captain SuryaKumar Yadav On Handling Pre Match Tensions

With India getting ready to play their Super Four match with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, captain Suryakumar Yadav was handling the pre match press, and he kept his head steady and with a sense of humour, he did give some tips on how to be focused despite the distractions.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 20, 2025 19:14:56 IST

With the high stakes Super Four match with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 looming, captain Suryakumar Yadav met the continuing media hype surrounding the event with his usual good humor and calmness.

What Did Suryakumar Yadav About Handling Pre Match Noise?

In a pre match press conference, when they questioned Yadav on how he copes with the outside noise that comes with high profile encounter, Yadav replied in a sarcastic way when he said that in order to cope, he would close his room, turn off his phone and go to sleep. ‘I think that’s the best.’ He admitted that it is not an easy task to stick to this strategy, saying, ‘Easy to say, but not always, as you meet a lot of friends, you go out to dinner, you have a lot of players also around, who want to see all those things, and it is very difficult.’ His reaction not only gave him a light mood but also showed his capability in keeping focusedness even when the external distractions were present.

India vs Pakistan Previous Clash Asia Cup 2025

This experience is even more heated, as it has been preceded by the refusal of India to shake hands with the Pakistani players previously, which caused a lot of controversy and even made Pakistan refuse to accept the post match press conference. It also contributed to the tension over the match as complaints were made over match referee Andy Pycroft.

SuryaKumar Yadav On India vs Pakistan Super Four Match Asia Cup 2025 

It is important to highlight that despite the off field antics, Yadav insisted on focusing on the game. He also downplayed the significance of the rivalry by saying, I do not know how you want to recognize rivalry. Instead, he implored his players to focus on providing quality cricket and entertainment to the fans. His plan, reinforces his beliefs in professional way and he wants the sport spirit not to be destroyed outside of that.With India getting ready to confront Pakistan yet again, the players are all geared towards the match and Yadav is the first to show how things should be handled by setting a proper example on how to deal with the noise around. His management and view should be central to sifting the element of pressure in this high profile match.

Also Read: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skips Press Meet Ahead Of Super Four Clash Against India

Tags: Asia Cup super Four 2025ind vs pakindia vs pakistanIndia vs Pakistan Asia CupIndia vs Pakistan Super Four Asia Cup 2025suryakumar yadav

RELATED News

Asia Cup: Afghanistan's spin duo penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skips Press Meet Ahead Of Super Four Clash Against India
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistani Cricket Legend Suggests Shaheen Afridi ‘To Study’ Oman Bowler’s Success Against India
WPA chief Paul hails India's para-sports transformation, calls nation "ideal host" for World Para Athletics Championships
Yashasvi Jaiswal Talks Beyond Asia Cup 2025, Shares Plans To Strengthen Game

LATEST NEWS

Amul revises prices of over 700 products to pass on GST rate cut benefit from Sept 22
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Twist: Tulsi Collapses After Seeing Pari and Ranvijay Together
Shyamkanu Mahanta Denies Reports Of Zubeen Garg’s Forced Participation In North East India Festival
Government Of India Responds To The Restrictions On US H1B Visa, Check Here
Rail Neer gets cheaper: Railways cuts prices by Rs 1 after GST reduction
India-Greece bilateral maritime exercise marks milestone in defence cooperation
From Cristiano Ronaldo To Lionel Messi: Use These Google Gemini Nano Banana Prompts To Have Dinner With Any Sports Star
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Recent Update on Result Date, Direct Link to Download
Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Shatrughan Sinha unveils 'Nalanda Literature Festival 2025' in Mumbai, Kailash Kher and others join
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘It’s Difficult, But You Manage’ Captain SuryaKumar Yadav On Handling Pre Match Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘It’s Difficult, But You Manage’ Captain SuryaKumar Yadav On Handling Pre Match Tensions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘It’s Difficult, But You Manage’ Captain SuryaKumar Yadav On Handling Pre Match Tensions
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘It’s Difficult, But You Manage’ Captain SuryaKumar Yadav On Handling Pre Match Tensions
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘It’s Difficult, But You Manage’ Captain SuryaKumar Yadav On Handling Pre Match Tensions
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘It’s Difficult, But You Manage’ Captain SuryaKumar Yadav On Handling Pre Match Tensions

QUICK LINKS