IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: ‘It’s Difficult, But You Manage’ Captain SuryaKumar Yadav On Handling Pre Match Tensions

With the high stakes Super Four match with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 looming, captain Suryakumar Yadav met the continuing media hype surrounding the event with his usual good humor and calmness.

What Did Suryakumar Yadav About Handling Pre Match Noise?

In a pre match press conference, when they questioned Yadav on how he copes with the outside noise that comes with high profile encounter, Yadav replied in a sarcastic way when he said that in order to cope, he would close his room, turn off his phone and go to sleep. ‘I think that’s the best.’ He admitted that it is not an easy task to stick to this strategy, saying, ‘Easy to say, but not always, as you meet a lot of friends, you go out to dinner, you have a lot of players also around, who want to see all those things, and it is very difficult.’ His reaction not only gave him a light mood but also showed his capability in keeping focusedness even when the external distractions were present.

India vs Pakistan Previous Clash Asia Cup 2025

This experience is even more heated, as it has been preceded by the refusal of India to shake hands with the Pakistani players previously, which caused a lot of controversy and even made Pakistan refuse to accept the post match press conference. It also contributed to the tension over the match as complaints were made over match referee Andy Pycroft.

SuryaKumar Yadav On India vs Pakistan Super Four Match Asia Cup 2025

It is important to highlight that despite the off field antics, Yadav insisted on focusing on the game. He also downplayed the significance of the rivalry by saying, I do not know how you want to recognize rivalry. Instead, he implored his players to focus on providing quality cricket and entertainment to the fans. His plan, reinforces his beliefs in professional way and he wants the sport spirit not to be destroyed outside of that.With India getting ready to confront Pakistan yet again, the players are all geared towards the match and Yadav is the first to show how things should be handled by setting a proper example on how to deal with the noise around. His management and view should be central to sifting the element of pressure in this high profile match.

Also Read: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skips Press Meet Ahead Of Super Four Clash Against India