Home > Sports > IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skips Press Meet Ahead Of Super Four Clash Against India

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skips Press Meet Ahead Of Super Four Clash Against India

On the eve of their Super Four game against India at Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan has called off their pre game press conference, due to the ongoing controversy regarding the handshake order given to match referee Andy Pycroft.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 20, 2025 18:51:35 IST

The Pakistan cricket team has decided to cancel their pre match press conference, ahead of their much awaited Super Four match against India in the Asia Cup 2025. This ruling follows the current controversy over the handshake involving a match referee Andy Pycroft.

India vs Pakistan Super Four Clash Asia Cup 2025 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come out to express its displeasure over the involvement of the Pycroft in the incident in which he allegedly told the captain of Pakistan, Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with the captain of India, Suryakumar Yadav, before and after their last game. This directive has been perceived by the PCB as a contravention of the traditional spirit of cricket and the body has officially complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to have Pycroft pulled off the future matches involving Pakistan.

What Did Pakistan’s Team Management Say?

Pakistan’s team management has decided that they will not communicate with the media in response to the controversy in order to help ensure the matter does not spiral further, and to stay focused on the upcoming match. The press conference may be canceled, but the team will go ahead with training in Dubai as scheduled.In a move to boost the morale of the team in the coming high stakes match, PCB has hired the services of motivational speaker Dr. Raheel Kareem. Dr. Kareem will carry out sessions that will psychologically prepare the players to face the stiff competition.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 

The India vs Pakistan game is to be held in Dubai international cricket stadium and both the teams are keen on winning this important Super Four game. The result of this game will have a great influence on the further development of the teams in this tournament.

Also Read: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistani Cricket Legend Suggests Shaheen Afridi ‘To Study’ Oman Bowler’s Success Against India

Tags: ACCandy-pycroftasia cup 2025India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025India vs Pakistan Super FourPCB

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skips Press Meet Ahead Of Super Four Clash Against India

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skips Press Meet Ahead Of Super Four Clash Against India
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skips Press Meet Ahead Of Super Four Clash Against India
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skips Press Meet Ahead Of Super Four Clash Against India
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Skips Press Meet Ahead Of Super Four Clash Against India

QUICK LINKS